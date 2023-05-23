Condividi questo articolo



OGGI MILAZZO SOCIAL A firmare l’appello sono state le seguenti associazioni e movimenti: Associazione Adasc, Italia Nostra Sezione di Milazzo, ARCI Messina APS, Wwf Sicilia Nord Orientale, Associazione Man, Coordinamento Ambientale Milazzo Valle del Mela , Movimento No inceneritori Valle del Mela, Movimento Città Aperta, Associazione il Giglio, Comitato Cittadini Pacesi per la Vita, Comitato NO CSS Valle del Mela, Associazione Strega, Associazione Alsa, Associazione Città invisibili.

«Chiedere che quel pezzo di paradiso torni ad essere patrimonio ambientale e paesaggistico di tutti, ci sembra il miglior modo per onorare questo 23 maggio – si legge in una nota stampa – trasformando il ricordo in rinnovato impegno. L’eredità di Falcone ci invita a non rimanere indifferenti e a non aspettare che altri agiscano al nostro posto, ma ad essere parte attiva del cambiamento».