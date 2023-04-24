Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo – Polisportiva Basket Acireale: 115 – 64. Parziali: 29 – 12, 64 – 32, 91 – 56, 115 – 65. La Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo batte Acireale nell’anticipo di venerdì sera e guarda in alto. Ora riposo e poi la trasferta di Giarre. La venticinquesima giornata di serie C Silver si apre con un insolito anticipo di venerdì sera, dove al PalaCocuzza di San Filippo del Mela, la Polisportiva Basket Acireale ha fatto visita ai beniamini di casa. Gli etnei si presentano forti delle 3 vittorie consecutive mentre i ragazzi di Restanti, dopo aver centrato la sesta vittoria consecutiva a Ragusa, hanno intenzione di guardare in alto e proseguire il cammino di C silver in testa alla classifica.

Restanti si affida a Spanò, Carnazza, Varotta, Tumpa e Norkus dall’inizio. Il match è equilibrato nei primissimi frangenti con conclusioni dalla media e lunga distanza per entrambe le formazioni, ma quando i locali alzano i giri del motore Acireale fatica a tenere il passo: Tumpa e Norkus hanno la meglio su Miculis e Purins, mentre Varotta e Carnazza sono ispirati e realizzano dall’arco. Il primo quarto si chiude sul 29 – 12 per i padroni di casa e l’andamento è speculare anche nel secondo tempino, dove la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo è brava a non abbassare la concentrazione e chiudere sul +32 al riposo lungo (64  – 32).

Il terzo quarto si apre ancora con i locali a dettare il ritmo del gioco ed Acireale che arranca ma fa anche vedere sprazzi di bel gioco con connessioni interessanti tra i suoi atleti, con Purins autore di 23 punti e Gulisano che ne realizza invece 14. I centimetri di Tumpa e Norkus (rispettivamente 25 e 34 punti), tuttavia, sono una spina nel fianco per la difesa acese che non riesce a tamponare le loro incursioni neanche nel terzo quarto, chiuso sul punteggio di 91 – 56. L’ultimo periodo è sostanzialmente identico ai precedenti; coach Restanti, forte del vantaggio, butta più volte nella mischia i suoi under e fa rifiatare i titolari senza però andare incontro ad un calo di concentrazione. Grazie ad una ottima prova di squadra arriva la sirena finale con il tabellone che recita 115 – 64 ma non dice la verità sulla buona stagione disputata fin qui dagli acesi: nonostante questa brusca frenata, infatti, i granata sono riusciti in più occasioni a mettere in difficoltà le squadre più esperte del torneo e venerdì hanno ceduto il passo ad un roster più lungo e completo con i due lituani in stato di grazia.

Archiviata questa vittoria, la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo osserverà il programmato turno di riposo, per poi tornare a giocare giorno 7 maggio, quando sarà chiamata ad affrontare Giarre sull’ostico parquet del Palajungo.

 

PEPPINO CUCUZZA / BASKET MILAZZO: Lipari, Saraò, Norkus 34, Varotta 18, Mobilia 6, Preci, Tumpa 25, Carnazza 9, La Spada, Spanò 7, De Gaetano, Amenta 16. Coach: Guido Restanti.

POLISPORTIVA BASKET ACIREALE: Panebianco 6, Purins 23, Di Benedetto, Cerame 4, Miculis 11, Longo, Venticinque L. 4, Gulisano 14, Faticanti, Barrica, Aiello 2. Coach: Gumina.

Arbitri: Costanzo, Beccore.

