PEPPINO CUCUZZA / BASKET MILAZZO: Lipari, Saraò, Norkus 34, Varotta 18, Mobilia 6, Preci, Tumpa 25, Carnazza 9, La Spada, Spanò 7, De Gaetano, Amenta 16. Coach: Guido Restanti. POLISPORTIVA BASKET ACIREALE: Panebianco 6, Purins 23, Di Benedetto, Cerame 4, Miculis 11, Longo, Venticinque L. 4, Gulisano 14, Faticanti, Barrica, Aiello 2. Coach: Gumina. : Panebianco 6, Purins 23, Di Benedetto, Cerame 4, Miculis 11, Longo, Venticinque L. 4, Gulisano 14, Faticanti, Barrica, Aiello 2. Coach: Gumina. Arbitri: Costanzo, Beccore. Condividi questo articolo



Email

Print

Whatsapp

Linkedin CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU OGGIMILAZZO.IT

: Lipari, Saraò, Norkus 34, Varotta 18, Mobilia 6, Preci, Tumpa 25, Carnazza 9, La Spada, Spanò 7, De Gaetano, Amenta 16. Coach: Guido Restanti. Archiviata questa vittoria, la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo osserverà il programmato turno di riposo, per poi tornare a giocare giorno 7 maggio, quando sarà chiamata ad affrontare Giarre sull’ostico parquet del Palajungo.

Rifiuta SettingsInformazioni Questo sito utilizza cookies per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione. Accetta

Privacy & Cookies Policy

Insert

Giornale on-line registrato presso il Tribunale di Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Me) n.77/2012 - Direttore responsabile: Rossana Franzone

Redazione: Via Cristoforo Colombo – 98057 Milazzo (Me) Tel: 349/3958674 – 338/8395650

Mail: redazione@oggimilazzo.it PEC: amministrazione@pec.oggimilazzo.it

Partita Iva: 03270240835 Cod. Fiscale: 92026000833

Iscrizione al Roc n. 30561 Associazione Oggi Milazzo Sede: via Cristoforo Colombo – 98057 Milazzo (Me) Provider: Aruba spa, Località Il Palazzetto, 4 – 52011 Bibbiena(Ar) Le foto usate nel sito sono in parte riprese da internet, quindi ritenute di pubblico dominio. Qualora l’autore ritenesse la loro presenza lesiva dei suo diritti, dopo una comunicazione alla mail redazione@oggimilazzo.it, verranno subito rimosse.

Il terzo quarto si apre ancora con i locali a dettare il ritmo del gioco ed Acireale che arranca ma fa anche vedere sprazzi di bel gioco con connessioni interessanti tra i suoi atleti, con Purins autore di 23 punti e Gulisano che ne realizza invece 14. I centimetri di Tumpa e Norkus (rispettivamente 25 e 34 punti), tuttavia, sono una spina nel fianco per la difesa acese che non riesce a tamponare le loro incursioni neanche nel terzo quarto, chiuso sul punteggio di 91 – 56. L’ultimo periodo è sostanzialmente identico ai precedenti; coach Restanti, forte del vantaggio, butta più volte nella mischia i suoi under e fa rifiatare i titolari senza però andare incontro ad un calo di concentrazione. Grazie ad una ottima prova di squadra arriva la sirena finale con il tabellone che recita 115 – 64 ma non dice la verità sulla buona stagione disputata fin qui dagli acesi: nonostante questa brusca frenata, infatti, i granata sono riusciti in più occasioni a mettere in difficoltà le squadre più esperte del torneo e venerdì hanno ceduto il passo ad un roster più lungo e completo con i due lituani in stato di grazia.