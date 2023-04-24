Condividi questo articolo



Gli atleti che hanno raggiunto il podio, Andrea Busacca e Anna Bertuccio si sono qualificati per il campionato italiano di salto in alto di freestyle che si svolgeranno a Lamezia terme e a Riccione. Lusinghieri risultati erano stati raggiunti qualche giorno prima a Caltanissetta, in occasione della prima tappa regionale campionato "Free jump". Nella categoria pattinaggio in linea freestyle di salto in alto, nella categoria dei "Giovanissimi" ha trionfato Anna Bertuccio di soli 9 anni saltando 70 cm. Nella categoria "Esordienti", 11° posto per Claudia Alito e 12° per Dalia Busacca. Nella categoria ragazzi si è registrato il 2° posto di Andrea Busacca che ha saltato 90 cm.

Nella categoria Esordienti primo posto per Dalia Busacca e secondo per Claudio Alioto. Con questi risultati i ragazzi della The roller team si sono qualificati per gareggiare la prossima gara preista il primo maggio in cui si contenderanno le qualifiche per il campionato italiano.