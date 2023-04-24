Riconoscimenti per i giovanissimi atleti del The Roller Team di Milazzo.  Alla gara interprovinciale di pattinaggio freestyle chiamata “Speed slalom” i ragazzi milazzesi hanno raggiunto il primo posto con il senior Francesco Billa e Andrea Busacca e Anna Bertuccio nella categoria Giovanissimi. 

Nella categoria Esordienti primo posto per Dalia Busacca e secondo per Claudio Alioto. Con questi risultati i ragazzi della The roller team si sono qualificati per gareggiare la prossima gara preista il primo maggio in cui si contenderanno le qualifiche per il campionato italiano.

Lusinghieri risultati erano stati raggiunti qualche giorno prima a Caltanissetta, in occasione della prima tappa regionale campionato “Free jump”. Nella categoria pattinaggio in linea freestyle di salto in alto, nella categoria dei “Giovanissimi” ha trionfato Anna Bertuccio di soli 9 anni saltando 70 cm. Nella categoria “Esordienti”, 11° posto per Claudia Alito e 12° per Dalia Busacca. Nella categoria ragazzi si è registrato il 2° posto di Andrea Busacca che ha saltato 90 cm.

Gli atleti che hanno raggiunto il podio, Andrea Busacca e Anna Bertuccio si sono qualificati per il campionato italiano di salto in alto di freestyle che si svolgeranno a Lamezia terme e a Riccione.