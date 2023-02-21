Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo – Canicattì: 82 – 48. Parziali: 27 – 10, 54 – 17, 65 – 39, 82 – 48. Continua il percorso positivo della Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo che domenica scorsa ha ospitato l’Olympia Canicattì tra le mura amiche del PalaCocuzza. Gli ospiti hanno raggiunto San Filippo con un roster rivisitato ed arricchito da vari innesti ufficializzati nei giorni scorsi, mentre coach Restanti ha puntato su Varotta, Carnazza, Norkus, Amenta e La Spada dall’inizio. I primi minuti di gioco si dimostrano sterili per ambedue le fazioni, con gli ospiti avanti di qualche lunghezza nei primi frangenti ma dopo una prima fase di assestamento è il quintetto locale a salire in cattedra mostrando tutta la propria forza e chiudendo il primo tempino sul 27 – 10.

Coach Restanti schiera allora i giovanissimi under Saraò (15 punti), Saporita, Preci, De Gaetano (18 punti a referto), Amenta e Corso: per loro minuti preziosissimi nel campionato e la possibilità di dimostrare tutto il potenziale e le doti tecniche imparate negli anni precedenti. Con una giovane Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo sul parquet, il risultato al riposo lungo è 54 – 17.

Timido tentativo di rimonta da parte di Canicattì nel terzo quarto ( 22 punti per loro in questo tempino) con Radakovic e Uka autori ambedue di 13  punti, che provano in tutti i modi a ricucire il gap con i padroni di casa. Per questi ultimi, grande prova di De Gaetano e coetanei, capaci di dimostrare tutto il loro dinamismo e la loro voglia di competere per categorie di spessore come la C silver. Nell’ultimo frangente i locali si limitano a gestire il vantaggio e mantenere a debita distanza Canicattì, giungendo alla sirena finale sul punteggio di 82 – 48.

Una partita messa sui binari giusti dai locali fin dall’inizio, controllando e gestendo il match per tutti i 40 minuti di gioco. La vera nota rilevante è data dai minuti ed i punti dei giovani under di casa Cocuzza / Milazzo, dimostrazione di come la società abbia forte intenzione di puntare su un percorso fisiologico che parte dai primi palleggi e sboccia con partite di spessore in prima squadra come quella di ieri.

Archiviata questa bella vittoria è tempo di mettersi al lavoro per preparare il big match di domenica 26 febbraio, con la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo attesa al banco di prova del PalaDavolos, dove sfiderà Comiso nella partita spartiacque del campionato di serie C Silver.

 

OLYMPIA CANICATTI’: Addalia, Urosevic 7, Radakovic 13, Ingenito 9, Uka M. 13, Jevtic, Karac 6. Coach: Ingenito.

PEPPINO CUCUZZA / BASKET MILAZZO: Saraò 15, Corso, Norkus 7, Varotta 10, Preci 11, Amenta 12, Carnazza 7, La Spada, Saporita 2, De Gaetano 18. Coach: Guido Restanti.

Arbitri: Puglisi, Pulvirenti.

