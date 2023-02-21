OLYMPIA CANICATTI’: Addalia, Urosevic 7, Radakovic 13, Ingenito 9, Uka M. 13, Jevtic, Karac 6. Coach: Ingenito. PEPPINO CUCUZZA / BASKET MILAZZO: Saraò 15, Corso, Norkus 7, Varotta 10, Preci 11, Amenta 12, Carnazza 7, La Spada, Saporita 2, De Gaetano 18. Coach: Guido Restanti. : Saraò 15, Corso, Norkus 7, Varotta 10, Preci 11, Amenta 12, Carnazza 7, La Spada, Saporita 2, De Gaetano 18. Coach: Guido Restanti. Arbitri: Puglisi, Pulvirenti. Condividi questo articolo



Email

Print

Whatsapp

Linkedin CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU OGGIMILAZZO.IT

: Addalia, Urosevic 7, Radakovic 13, Ingenito 9, Uka M. 13, Jevtic, Karac 6. Coach: Ingenito. Archiviata questa bella vittoria è tempo di mettersi al lavoro per preparare il big match di domenica 26 febbraio, con la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo attesa al banco di prova del PalaDavolos, dove sfiderà Comiso nella partita spartiacque del campionato di serie C Silver. Rifiuta SettingsInformazioni Questo sito utilizza cookies per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione. Accetta Privacy & Cookies Policy wpDiscuz Insert Giornale on-line registrato presso il Tribunale di Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Me) n.77/2012 - Direttore responsabile: Rossana Franzone

Redazione: Via Cristoforo Colombo – 98057 Milazzo (Me) Tel: 349/3958674 – 338/8395650

Mail: redazione@oggimilazzo.it PEC: amministrazione@pec.oggimilazzo.it

Partita Iva: 03270240835 Cod. Fiscale: 92026000833

Iscrizione al Roc n. 30561 Associazione Oggi Milazzo Sede: via Cristoforo Colombo – 98057 Milazzo (Me) Provider: Aruba spa, Località Il Palazzetto, 4 – 52011 Bibbiena(Ar) Le foto usate nel sito sono in parte riprese da internet, quindi ritenute di pubblico dominio. Qualora l’autore ritenesse la loro presenza lesiva dei suo diritti, dopo una comunicazione alla mail redazione@oggimilazzo.it, verranno subito rimosse. Una partita messa sui binari giusti dai locali fin dall’inizio, controllando e gestendo il match per tutti i 40 minuti di gioco. La vera nota rilevante è data dai minuti ed i punti dei giovani under di casa Cocuzza / Milazzo, dimostrazione di come la società abbia forte intenzione di puntare su un percorso fisiologico che parte dai primi palleggi e sboccia con partite di spessore in prima squadra come quella di ieri.

Timido tentativo di rimonta da parte di Canicattì nel terzo quarto ( 22 punti per loro in questo tempino) con Radakovic e Uka autori ambedue di 13 punti, che provano in tutti i modi a ricucire il gap con i padroni di casa. Per questi ultimi, grande prova di De Gaetano e coetanei, capaci di dimostrare tutto il loro dinamismo e la loro voglia di competere per categorie di spessore come la C silver. Nell’ultimo frangente i locali si limitano a gestire il vantaggio e mantenere a debita distanza Canicattì, giungendo alla sirena finale sul punteggio di 82 – 48.