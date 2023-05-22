È tutto pronto, o quasi, a Milazzo per la quarta edizione del Festival del Cinema Italiano che si terrà dal 7 al 10 giugno.  Il Festival diretto da Franco Arcoraci, con il patrocinio della Regione Sicilia e del Comune di Milazzo,ospiterà venerdì 9 giugno, alle ore 22.00, a Piazza Duomo, il Gran Galà in TV, condotto da Giusy Venuti, nel corso del quale saranno premiate 12 eccellenze siciliane nell’ambito della cucina, della politica, dello spettacolo, della cultura, della medicina e della  ricerca. 

Tra i premiati si annoverano il professore Francesco Patanè,  Direttore dell’unità Operativa Complessa di Cardiochirurgia dell’Azienda Ospedaliera Papardo, il cantautore Luca Madonia, il cantautore Mario Incudine, il florovivaista Pippo Maimone, l’imprenditore Rosario D’Angelo, proprietario della gelateria artigianale Siké (Premio Gambero Rosso), il giornalista Pino Maniaci, direttore di Telejato, lo scrittore e magistrato Sebastiano Ardita, il quartetto vocale femminile Glorius Vocal Quartet,  Simona Milio, Senior Director in Politiche Pubbliche della ICF, consulente della Commissione Europea per la valutazione e gli investimenti in politiche sociali, green e digitali; Damiano Gallo, imprenditore, editore italiano, autore e produttore televisivo, noto come “L’immobiliarista dei vip”ed anche come “il Bello del mattone”, titolo dell’omonimo programma televisivo; Stello Vadalà, Provveditore degli Studi di Messina e Andrea Giostra, medico e scrittore, tra i suoi scritti  “Le Novelle brevi di Sicilia“. 

I premi sono stati realizzati dallo scultore e artista messinese Carlo Ghione. Parteciperanno al Galà in TV anche artisti del mondo della musica e dell’intrattenimento, tra cui Aleandro BaldiGiovanni CacioppoFrancesco Rizzuto e tanti altri.

Tra le altre novità annunciate da Arcoraci, vi è l’assegnazione dei premi a diverse categorie, tra cui il premio “Mare Milazzo” alle fiction e alle serie televisive, premio istituito, per la prima volta, all’interno del Festival del Cinema Italiano, in onore della Città del Capo. Madrina dell’evento sarà l’imprenditrice Daniela Lucchesi. 

Diverse le produzioni cinematografiche nazionali concorrenti, tra film, documentari e cortometraggi. 

L’intento del Festival è quello di valorizzare il cinema italiano, i suoi registi, i suoi attori, i suoi produttori, le sue case cinematografiche, nonché  tutto l’intero comparto ad esso afferente.

L’edizione 2023 del Festival del Cinema Italiano darà ampio spazio, come la passata edizione, a tematiche di carattere culturale e sociale ma anche il tema della sostenibilità.

La conduzione della premiazione con le “Stelle d’argento” sarà affidata nuovamente a Veronica Maya. La giuria è composta da Andrea Muzzi, Roberta Ammendola, Giorgio Pasotti, Nicola Quaglianone, Vincent Riotta, Christian Marazziti, Lavini Paola e Mario Falcone.

«Grazie alla messa in onda della Rai dell’evento di premiazione dei vincitori delle Stelle d’argento – si legge in una nota stampa –  il Festival è sempre stato vetrina di assoluta importanza in quanto celebra e valorizza le produzioni nazionali, come  i lungometraggi di registi affermati, le  opere prime di giovani esordienti e i cortometraggi di produzione italiana, nonché i documentari dedicati alle tematiche ambientali».