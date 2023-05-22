Carlo Ghione. Parteciperanno al Galà in TV anche artisti del mondo della musica e dell’intrattenimento, tra cui Aleandro Baldi, Giovanni Cacioppo, Francesco Rizzuto e tanti altri. Mare Milazzo” alle fiction e alle serie televisive, premio istituito, per la prima volta, all’interno del Festival del Cinema Italiano, in onore della Città del Capo. Madrina dell’evento sarà l’imprenditrice Daniela Lucchesi. Stelle d’argento” sarà affidata nuovamente a Veronica Maya. La giuria è composta da Andrea Muzzi, Roberta Ammendola, Giorgio Pasotti, Nicola Quaglianone, Vincent Riotta, Christian Marazziti, Lavini Paola e Mario Falcone. Condividi questo articolo



«Grazie alla messa in onda della Rai dell'evento di premiazione dei vincitori delle Stelle d'argento – si legge in una nota stampa – il Festival è sempre stato vetrina di assoluta importanza in quanto celebra e valorizza le produzioni nazionali, come i lungometraggi di registi affermati, le opere prime di giovani esordienti e i cortometraggi di produzione italiana, nonché i documentari dedicati alle tematiche ambientali». La conduzione della premiazione con le "" sarà affidata nuovamente aLa giuria è composta da Andrea Muzzi, Roberta Ammendola, Giorgio Pasotti, Nicola Quaglianone, Vincent Riotta, Christian Marazziti, Lavini Paola e Mario Falcone. L'edizione 2023 del Festival del Cinema Italiano darà ampio spazio, come la passata edizione, a tematiche di carattere culturale e sociale ma anche il tema della sostenibilità.

L'intento del Festival è quello di valorizzare il cinema italiano, i suoi registi, i suoi attori, i suoi produttori, le sue case cinematografiche, nonché tutto l'intero comparto ad esso afferente. Diverse le produzioni cinematografiche nazionali concorrenti, tra film, documentari e cortometraggi. Tra le altre novità annunciate da Arcoraci, vi è l'assegnazione dei premi a diverse categorie, tra cui il premio "" alle fiction e alle serie televisive, premio istituito, per la prima volta, all'interno del Festival del Cinema Italiano, in onore della Città del Capo. Madrina dell'evento sarà l'imprenditrice I premi sono stati realizzati dallo scultore e artista messinese. Parteciperanno al Galà in TV anche artisti del mondo della musica e dell'intrattenimento, tra cuie tanti altri. Tra i premiati si annoverano il professore, Direttore dell'unità Operativa Complessa di Cardiochirurgia dell'Azienda Ospedaliera Papardo, il cantautoreil cantautore, il florovivaista, l'imprenditore, proprietario della gelateria artigianale Siké (Premio Gambero Rosso), il giornalista, direttore di Telejato, lo scrittore e magistrato, il quartetto vocale femminileSenior Director in Politiche Pubbliche della ICF, consulente della Commissione Europea per la valutazione e gli investimenti in politiche sociali, green e digitali;imprenditore, editore italiano, autore e produttore televisivo, noto come "L'immobiliarista dei vip"ed anche come "il Bello del mattone", titolo dell'omonimo programma televisivo;, Provveditore degli Studi di Messina e, medico e scrittore, tra i suoi scritti "".

Tra i premiati si annoverano il professore, Direttore dell’unità Operativa Complessa di Cardiochirurgia dell’Azienda Ospedaliera Papardo, il cantautoreil cantautore, il florovivaista, l’imprenditore, proprietario della gelateria artigianale Siké (Premio Gambero Rosso), il giornalista, direttore di Telejato, lo scrittore e magistrato, il quartetto vocale femminileSenior Director in Politiche Pubbliche della ICF, consulente della Commissione Europea per la valutazione e gli investimenti in politiche sociali, green e digitali;imprenditore, editore italiano, autore e produttore televisivo, noto come “L’immobiliarista dei vip”ed anche come “il Bello del mattone”, titolo dell’omonimo programma televisivo;, Provveditore degli Studi di Messina e, medico e scrittore, tra i suoi scritti ““.