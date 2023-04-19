Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo: 41 – 66. Parziali: 5 – 18, 18 – 35, 31 – 52, 41 – 66. La Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo vince e convince contro una giovanissima e promettente Virtus Ragusa, inanellando la sesta vittoria consecutiva. Dopo la pausa di pasqua l’appuntamento non era dei più semplici: la lunga trasferta e l’intensità dei klebbati sono stati preannunciati come un fattore chiave della partita, ma gli ospiti hanno fin da subito imposto il loro ritmo tenendo a debita distanza i locali. Restanti si affida a Mobilia, Carnazza, Varotta, Tumpa e Norkus dall’inizio: la scelta di sfruttare le lunghe leve del duo lituano lo premierà con Tumpa autore di una doppia-doppia da 15 punti e 12 rimbalzi e Norkus che totalizza 13 rimbalzi.

La partita comincia a rilento per entrambe le formazioni: nonostante un parziale di 0 – 8 per gli ospiti, molte sono le palle perse ed altrettanti gli errori di costruzione e di finalizzazione su ambedue i lati del campo; dopo una fase di “carburazione” agonistica, sono gli ospiti a dettare il ritmo e chiudere avanti il primo parziale con il punteggio di 5 – 18, parziale che verrà ampliato nella seconda frazione, facendo registrare un 18 – 35 al riposo lungo che lascia ben Varotta e compagni.

Nel secondo tempo il canovaccio non cambia e la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo gestisce egregiamente il vantaggio fin lì accumulato. Ampio spazio ai giovani under ospiti: Preci mette in atto una gran prova da 12 punti, 3 rimbalzi e 4 palle recuperate; Saraò chiuderà con 5 punti, 2 rimbalzi e 2 assist; Lipari totalizza 2 punti e 2 rimbalzi e  De Gaetano fa registrare 7 punti, 4 rimbalzi ed 1 assist.

La terza frazione si chiude con il punteggio di 31 – 52 ed il ritmo è speculare anche nell’ultimo periodo, con gli ospiti a forte impronta under ed i locali che ci provano ma non riescono a ricucire il gap con gli avversari. Alla sirena finale il tabellone recita 41 – 66; una partita mai in discussione grazie ai pesanti parziali realizzati dagli ospiti ad inizio match, ma i giovani talenti ragusani hanno sicuramente dimostrato che il futuro davanti a loro è più che roseo.

Una Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo a trazione under espugna così il parquet del PalaPadua, grazie ad una ottima prestazione di tutti i suoi giovani talenti che hanno risposto “presente” una volta chiamati in causa ed hanno ancora dimostrato di poter dire la loro in categorie così importanti. Archiviata la lunga e vittoriosa trasferta ragusana, Restanti deve preparare la delicata sfida casalinga di domenica 23 aprile contro Acireale, una squadra completa e ruvida che ha più volte messo in difficoltà i migliori roster del campionato di C Silver.

VIRTUS RAGUSA: Mirabella, Tumino, Campo, Ilardo, Santacroce, Mancuso, Barnaba, Guestalla, Tidona, Cascone. Coach: Recupido.

PEPPINO CUCUZZA / BASKET MILAZZO: Lipari 2, Saraò 5, Norkus 6, Varotta 9, Mobilia 5, Preci 12, Tumpa 15, Carnazza 3, La Spada 2, De Gaetano 7. Coach: Guido Restanti.

Arbitri: Cavallaro, Oliveri.

