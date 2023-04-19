VIRTUS RAGUSA: Mirabella, Tumino, Campo, Ilardo, Santacroce, Mancuso, Barnaba, Guestalla, Tidona, Cascone. Coach: Recupido. PEPPINO CUCUZZA / BASKET MILAZZO: Lipari 2, Saraò 5, Norkus 6, Varotta 9, Mobilia 5, Preci 12, Tumpa 15, Carnazza 3, La Spada 2, De Gaetano 7. Coach: Guido Restanti. : Lipari 2, Saraò 5, Norkus 6, Varotta 9, Mobilia 5, Preci 12, Tumpa 15, Carnazza 3, La Spada 2, De Gaetano 7. Coach: Guido Restanti. Arbitri: Cavallaro, Oliveri. Condividi questo articolo



Una Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo a trazione under espugna così il parquet del PalaPadua, grazie ad una ottima prestazione di tutti i suoi giovani talenti che hanno risposto "presente" una volta chiamati in causa ed hanno ancora dimostrato di poter dire la loro in categorie così importanti. Archiviata la lunga e vittoriosa trasferta ragusana, Restanti deve preparare la delicata sfida casalinga di domenica 23 aprile contro Acireale, una squadra completa e ruvida che ha più volte messo in difficoltà i migliori roster del campionato di C Silver. La terza frazione si chiude con il punteggio di 31 – 52 ed il ritmo è speculare anche nell'ultimo periodo, con gli ospiti a forte impronta under ed i locali che ci provano ma non riescono a ricucire il gap con gli avversari. Alla sirena finale il tabellone recita 41 – 66; una partita mai in discussione grazie ai pesanti parziali realizzati dagli ospiti ad inizio match, ma i giovani talenti ragusani hanno sicuramente dimostrato che il futuro davanti a loro è più che roseo.

Nel secondo tempo il canovaccio non cambia e la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo gestisce egregiamente il vantaggio fin lì accumulato. Ampio spazio ai giovani under ospiti: Preci mette in atto una gran prova da 12 punti, 3 rimbalzi e 4 palle recuperate; Saraò chiuderà con 5 punti, 2 rimbalzi e 2 assist; Lipari totalizza 2 punti e 2 rimbalzi e De Gaetano fa registrare 7 punti, 4 rimbalzi ed 1 assist.