L’associazione culturale Città Invisibiliin chiusura della settimana della Festa della donna presenta “Catàmmari catàmmari nel fondo del pozzo“, un romanzo di Angela Rosauro, napoletana con origini messinesi. L’iniziativa è in programma oggi, alle 17, al piano nobile di Palazzo D’Amico. L’incontro verrà moderato da Santo Laganà, dialogheranno con l’autrice Maria Rotuletti maestra elementare che ha fatto dell’impegno per la promozione della cultura la sua priorità di vita e Antonella Longo, avvocato, impegnata socialmente e professionalmente nella difesa dei diritti delle donne.

LA TRAMA. Nel libro viene raccontata  la storia di una donna, Rosamaria Cecere che lascia Milano, un lavoro da manager e un fidanzato industriale e fa ritorno in Sicilia dove a contatto con la sua terra, con tutto ciò che ha rappresentato la sua esistenza, ritrova sé stessa. Ritrova Tommaso, suo nascosto amore, ritrova Adriana, la sua sorellina ma trova anche la mafia, la violenza, il dolore. Quando Adriana tragicamente si toglie la vita, si sente sopraffatta dall’angoscia e dai sensi di colpa, decide così di vendicarla ingaggiando una lotta alle famiglie mafiose a cui fa capo il compagno di Adriana, Gianni. La risposta non si fa attendere e sarà impressa con il ferro e il fuoco. Pagherà un prezzo altissimo diventando un personaggio pubblico impegnato nella lotta alla mafia e a protezione delle donne.

Un romanzo forte, per palati sensibili, assolutamente antiretorico, che esalta la forza e la determinazione della donna senza ipocrisia.

L’AUTRICE. Angela Rosauro nasce a Napoli il 12 febbraio 1961 dove vive. I suoi molteplici interessi si manifestano chiaramente negli scritti che vanno dalla saggistica storica come “La storia tra le storie”, alla metodologia e didattica come “Cittadini si diventa” e “I fili invisibili”, alla drammaturgia come “Biancaneve e oltre” e “Il cunto de lu brigante Barone”, al romanzo “Catàmmari catàmmari” al testo poetico in uscita giugno 2022 “Il mondo è fatto a spigoli” Nonsolopoesie Edizioni.

