Angela Rosauro nasce a Napoli il 12 febbraio 1961 dove vive. I suoi molteplici interessi si manifestano chiaramente negli scritti che vanno dalla saggistica storica come “La storia tra le storie”, alla metodologia e didattica come “Cittadini si diventa” e “I fili invisibili”, alla drammaturgia come “Biancaneve e oltre” e “Il cunto de lu brigante Barone”, al romanzo “Catàmmari catàmmari” al testo poetico in uscita giugno 2022 “Il mondo è fatto a spigoli” Nonsolopoesie Edizioni.