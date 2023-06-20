Dopo la partecipazione allo stage nazionale Fedika a Viareggio che ha visto arricchire la società Expo 2000 karate di Milazzo di un ‘altra cintura nera 3 Dan con Massimo Puglisi e una 2 dan con Alberto Magliarditi, si sono svolti a Milazzo gli esami di graduazione.

La commissione presieduta dal maestro  Francesco Ciraolo Cintura Nera 8 Dan con gli istruttori Luca De Matteo 4 Dan, Nicola Calapa’ 3 Dan e Carmelo Micale  2 dan ha esaminato e promosso i seguenti atleti. 

Cinture Gialla : Tumminello Marco, Salmeri Sara, Salmeri Alice, Oliveri Cloe, Foti Lara, Lo Schiavo Irene Carol. 

Cintura  Arancione :

Magliarditi Asia, Burrascano Alessandro. Irrera Giulio, Calapa’ Carla, Manna Andrea,Manna Loris, Alberto Riccardo, Mavilia Paola, Caragliano  Rossella, Lanuzza Emanuele. 

Cintura verde :

Calapa’ Davide

Cintura blue

Pavone Francesca, Cutropia Gianpiero. 

Cintura marrone :

Lopes Maria Chiara.