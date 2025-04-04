Il gruppo territoriale del Movimento 5 Stelle di Milazzo ha inviato oggi una lettera ufficiale indirizzata al Comune di Milazzo, al Comune di Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, alla Città Metropolitana di Messina e all’Assessorato Regionale alle Infrastrutture, per denunciare la grave situazione che coinvolge il Ponte del Mela, infrastruttura chiusa da oltre un anno e recentemente colpita dalla rottura di una trave che ha rallentato i lavori.

«Parliamo – dichiarano gli attivisti – di un collegamento vitale per centinaia di lavoratori, studenti e cittadini, che da mesi vivono disagi quotidiani sempre più gravi. I lavori sono iniziati in ritardo, rallentati da problematiche logistiche legate al trasporto delle travi, e oggi si aggiunge un danno strutturale che impone interrogativi urgenti sulla sicurezza e sulla gestione dell’intero cantiere».

A peggiorare la situazione, la bretella alternativa costruita sul torrente, che sarebbe dovuta servire come collegamento provvisorio, è stata spazzata via dalle prime piogge, lasciando intere comunità isolate. Va ricordato che la viabilità è di competenza della Città Metropolitana di Messina.

Nel documento ufficiale il gruppo territoriale del M5S chiede una perizia tecnica pubblica, chiarezza sulle tempistiche reali, l’istituzione di un tavolo tecnico e l’immediata progettazione di un’alternativa viaria stabile e sicura.

«Non ci limitiamo a denunciare – conclude il gruppo – ma ci proponiamo come parte attiva nella costruzione di soluzioni condivise, perché è inaccettabile che una simile condizione venga tollerata ancora a lungo nel silenzio generale».