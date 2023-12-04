Si è svolta oggi al Comune di Milazzo la riunione per eleggere il nuovo presidente del Distretto Socio Sanitario D27. I sindaci dei tredici comuni hanno eletto il primo cittadino di Torregrotta Antonino Caselli. La riunione si è svolta al Comune di Milazzo.  Vice il sindaco di San Pier Niceto Domenico Nastasi.

Del distretto fanno parte i comuni di Milazzo, San Filippo del Mela Condrò, Gualtieri, Monforte S. Giorgio, Pace del Mela, Roccavaldina, S. Lucia, S. Pier Niceto, Spadafora, Torregrotta, Valdina, Venetico.