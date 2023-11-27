Questa mattina, sotto il coordinamento della Guardia Costiera, sono state avviate le operazioni di disincaglio della motonave “Lider Prestij” (appartenuta precedentemente alla società Tirrenia con il nome di Beniamino Carnevale) arenatasi nella giornata di ieri sulla costa di Rometta Marea, nei pressi di Milazzo.

Le operazioni si stanno svolgendo con l’impiego di due rimorchiatori, in totale sicurezza e senza compromettere l’ecosistema marino. Fino ad ora la nave non è stata disincagliata e, a  quanto pare, è stato chiesto l’intervento di un terzo rimorchiatore. Si spera di completare le operazioni che farà buio.

 

L’attività è stata preceduta dall’intervento a bordo di personale del nucleo ispettivo della Guardia Costiera, che insieme al Rina ed ai servizi tecnico-nautici del Compartimento marittimo di Milazzo, ha valutato la situazione della nave e pianificato le varie fasi necessarie per il disincaglio.

In assistenza sono presenti diversi assetti aeronavali della Guardia Costiera, tra cui un elicottero AW139 “Nemo 8” e nave Dattilo nonché i sommozzatori del Nucleo Sub di Messina.

La nave, partita da Napoli, era diretta in Turchia ma al largo di Stromboli si è rotto il  cavo che la agganciava al rimorchiatore Tedy. La furia delle onde ha portato l’imbarcazione sulla spiaggia di Rometta.