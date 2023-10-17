Una nuova esperienza per Fabio Sodano. Il musicista milazzese registrerà alcuni brani della colonna sonora di “Franciscus – Il folle che parlava agli uccelli” l’ultimo lavoro musico/teatrale di Simone Cristicchi.

«A chiamarmi – racconta in un post su Facebook Sodano –  è stato il grande musicista Tony Canto che sta curando gli arrangiamenti. Sono felice e onorato per essere parte di questa importante produzione che ha già cominciato a girare in molti teatri italiani».

 

 

Fabio Sodano è un musicista siciliano multiforme: Flautista/Fiatista specializzato in  propedeutica e pedagogia della musica, in musicArterapia e nel metodo della Globalità dei linguaggi. Ha partecipato a manifestazioni, programmi televisivi e attività musicali con importanti musicisti e personalità di spicco del mondo dello spettacolo. Ha eseguito registrazioni discografiche (per la IMI di Milano, la Panastudio di Palermo, la CNI di Roma, la Dughero/Warner Music Italy), televisive e radiofoniche (per  RAI 1, Radio RAI Uno, Radio RAI International, la H.TV olandese ecc.). Nel 2016 ha ripreso a collaborare con la storica band “Kunsertu” partecipando al tour e all’incisione del nuovo cd per la CNI. Nel gennaio del 2017 pubblica un proprio cd dal titolo “senza pelle”, che lo vede per la prima volta anche in veste autorale, Edizioni Dughero/Warner Music Italy. Ha prestato la propria opera, sia come flautista/orchestrale (1° e 2° fl) e sia in qualità di maestro collaboratore, con gli Enti Teatrali “V. Bellini” di Catania e “Vittorio Emanuele” di Messina.

Visite: 1.098