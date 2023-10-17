Condividi questo articolo



è un musicista siciliano multiforme: Flautista/Fiatista specializzato in propedeutica e pedagogia della musica, in musicArterapia e nel metodo della Globalità dei linguaggi. Ha partecipato a manifestazioni, programmi televisivi e attività musicali con importanti musicisti e personalità di spicco del mondo dello spettacolo. Ha eseguito registrazioni discografiche (per la IMI di Milano, la Panastudio di Palermo, la CNI di Roma, la Dughero/Warner Music Italy), televisive e radiofoniche (per RAI 1, Radio RAI Uno, Radio RAI International, la H.TV olandese ecc.). Nel 2016 ha ripreso a collaborare con la storica band “Kunsertu” partecipando al tour e all’incisione del nuovo cd per la CNI. Nel gennaio del 2017 pubblica un proprio cd dal titolo “senza pelle”, che lo vede per la prima volta anche in veste autorale, Edizioni Dughero/Warner Music Italy. Ha prestato la propria opera, sia come flautista/orchestrale (1° e 2° fl) e sia in qualità di maestro collaboratore, con gli Enti Teatrali “V. Bellini” di Catania e “Vittorio Emanuele” di Messina.