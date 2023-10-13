è la vecchia scuola/bibloteca dell’ospedale psichiatrico giudiziario, uno spazio quasi metafisico, denso di oggetti ormai desueti, di dolori e sorrisi perduti nel tempo. Il protagonista del docufilm, nel tempo della detenzione ritrova in un angolo della memoria il ricordo di un “salvataggio” in mare, la sottrazione di una ragazza dalle spire di un mare in tempesta e dalla morte. ll docufilm è scritto e diretto da, con la fotografia e l’editing di, la produzione esecutiva diGli interpreti sono i detenuti della casa circondariale di Barcellona e le attrici