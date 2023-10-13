Il docufilm “Dopo questo esilio” diretto dal milazzese Salvo Presti realizzato all’interno della Casa circondariale di Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Messina)  vince una statuetta  del “Good Villain” all’ 11° Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Olsztyn (Polonia) “Prison Movie”.
Durante il galà finale che si è svolto ieri alla Filarmonica di Warmia e Masuria a Olsztyn, sono stati proiettati film a tema carcerario provenienti da tutto  il mondo.
Il festival è organizzato dal  Ministero della Giustizia della Polonia, dall’ispettorato regionale del servizio penitenziario di Olsztyn e dal Centro di detenzione di Olsztyn. Sono stati visti e valutati dalla giuria un totale di 207 film provenienti dalla Polonia e dall’estero (USA, Colombia, Lettonia, Estonia, Ungheria, Slovacchia, Israele, Gran Bretagna, Serbia, Finlandia, Lituania, Repubblica Ceca, Italia, Nepal, Romania).

“Dopo questo esilio” nasce nel 2018 dal progetto didattico Miur Cpia di Messina dal titolo  “Cinema forma dell’anima” allora guidato dalla dirigente scolastica Giovanna Messina. È stato realizzato presso la Casa Circondariale di Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Me) diretto da Romina Taiani e curato dal Centro Provinciale Istruzione agli Adulti di Messina CPIA – MIUR) dirigente scolastico Giovanni Galvagno.

 


 
Il docufilm racconta di cadute, ferite dell’anima, cicatrici e possibili cammini di superamento.
IL SET è la vecchia scuola/bibloteca dell’ospedale psichiatrico giudiziario, uno spazio quasi metafisico, denso di oggetti ormai desueti, di dolori e sorrisi perduti nel tempo. Il protagonista del docufilm, nel tempo della detenzione ritrova in un angolo della memoria il  ricordo di un “salvataggio” in mare, la sottrazione di una ragazza dalle spire di un mare in tempesta e dalla morte. ll docufilm è scritto e  diretto da Salvo Presti, con la fotografia e l’editing di Emanuele Torre, la produzione esecutiva di Cristina Trio.
Gli interpreti sono i detenuti della casa circondariale di Barcellona e le attrici Marianna Gullì ed Elena Salerno.