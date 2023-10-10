All”intemo del sito della scuola www davincimilazzo edu it è possibile visionare le edizioni precedenti del diario d’Istituto consultando dal menu a tendina “Attività” la voce “Avvinci diario”. Condividi questo articolo



Già in cantiere il tema dell'ottava edizione che per il mnento rimane un segreto.

Le pagine conclusive del diario non mancano di dispensare informazioni tili sull’organizzazione scolastica finalizzate a rendere condiviso e agevole il percorso di studi.

«Il diario,(oltre mille alunni) – continua Antonio Patti – rappresenta un veicolo didattico importantissimo. La sua produzione, infatti, abbraccia tutta la filiera del ciclo produttivo: prestampa, stampa e post stampa e, oltre ad assolvere alla sua naturale funzione, ha come presupposto un’azione educativa e divulgativa. L’iniziativa, valevole come percorso Pcto applica il Learning by doing, un modello di didattica non convenzionale e innovativa che mira a migliorare la qualità del processo di insegnamento e di apprendimento tecnico professionale attraverso l’acquisizione di competenze e risultati misurabili».