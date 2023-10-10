La settima edizione del diario Avvinci è esplosiva. Esattamente come il tema che tratta “Vulcani, Ambiente e Territorio“. Il diario, realizzato con il patrocinio dell’Ingv (Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica Vulcanologia) è stato presentato ieri alla presenza del dirigente scolastico Stefania Scolaro, che ha introdotto e moderato l’incontro, di Alessandro Gattuso, esperto di monitoraggio vulcanico di tipo geochimico, Cinzia Caruso, esperta in vulcanismo sottomarino e vulcanologia. Mentre per Ingv di Roma in collegamento video Giuliana D’Addezio ricercatrice e responsabile didattica e divulgatrice scientifica Ingv, il fotografo Nino Bartuccio in collegamento video il fumettista Moreno Chiacchiera.

Il diario, che ha già ottenuto i riconoscimenti che merita, condurrà i ragazzi dell’Itet Leonardo Da Vinci fino alla fine di questo anno scolastico appena avviato. E’ stato come ogni anno dato a tutti gli alunni della scuola.

«È nostra intenzione – ha detto la preside – promuovere negli studenti del nostro istituto, che vivono in un territorio esposto a pericolosità sismica e vulcanica la conoscenza dei vulcani, dei terremoti e dell’ambiente, frutto delta vitalità del nostro pianeta.

È particolarmente importante dal nostro punto di vista, sensibilizzare gli studenti e le rispetive famiglie su queste tematiche»

«L’istituto Nazionale di Geofisica Vulcanologia diretto dal dottor Dogliani, ente di ricerca per eccellenza per lo studio e il monitoraggio dell’attività sismica e vulcanica in Italia – racconta il professore Antonio Patti – ci ha concesso il patrocinio gratuito e l’utilizzo del loro logo aiutandoci con il personale ricercatore-tecnologo dell’Ente, a trasmetere con un linguaggio scientifico-divulgatvo accessibile ai ragazzi, una sintesi delle tematiche oggetto del diario al fine di far comprendere la pericolosita sismica del nostro territorio»

Il coinvolgimento dei ricercatori Alessandro Gattuso, Cinzia Caruso e Giuliana D’Addezio hanno dato completezza al progetto Ecomunicare – Eco (ecologia) comuni (bene colletivo, partecipazione azioni dal basso) CARE (prendersi cura). Il fumetto, ormai nella tradizione del nostro diario, rappresenta un’esigenza comunicativa in quanto veicolo privilegiato chiamato ad infondere al soggetto immediatezza e sintesi grazie alle tavole eseguite dal fumettista Moreno Chiacchiera. E poi le bellissime foto scattate da Bartuccio, fotografo di viaggio e di paesaggi, eccellenza siciliana nel campo della fotografia donano bellezza e suggestione alla narrazione dei contenuti scientifici che presentano le sette Isole Eolie.

Insomma le pagine di questo diario raccontano ai ragazzi una storia fantastica.


«Il  diario, progettato dagli studenti della sezione di Grafica e Comunicazione (oltre mille alunni) – continua Antonio Patti – rappresenta un veicolo didattico importantissimo. La sua produzione, infatti, abbraccia tutta la filiera del ciclo produttivo: prestampa, stampa e post stampa e, oltre ad assolvere alla sua naturale funzione, ha come presupposto un’azione educativa e divulgativa. L’iniziativa, valevole come percorso Pcto applica il Learning by doing, un modello di didattica non convenzionale e innovativa che mira a migliorare la qualità del processo di insegnamento e di apprendimento tecnico professionale attraverso l’acquisizione di competenze e risultati misurabili».

Le pagine conclusive del diario non mancano di dispensare informazioni tili sull’organizzazione scolastica finalizzate a rendere condiviso e agevole il percorso di studi.

All”intemo del sito della scuola  www davincimilazzo edu it è possibile visionare le edizioni precedenti del diario d’Istituto consultando dal menu a tendina “Attività” la voce “Avvinci diario”.

Già in cantiere il tema dell’ottava edizione che per il mnento rimane un segreto.

