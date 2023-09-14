Marevivo e Decathlon Italia al World Cleanup Day si svolgerà sabato 16 Settembre a Milazzo. Il World Cleanup Day è un’iniziativa sociale globale che si pone come obiettivo quello di combattere il problema dell’inquinamento da rifiuti solidi abbandonati o smaltiti illegalmente. L’iniziativa consiste nell’organizzare e partecipare ad azioni di pulizia e mappatura dei rifiuti che si svolgono normalmente nell’arco di una giornata.

La pulizia si svolgerà nella spiaggia compresa tra San Papino e l’ex Palazzetto dello sport.

L’evento è aperto a tutti i cittadini e associazioni. Punto di partenza: Chiosco di San papino alle 8. La fine dell’evento è in programma per le 11.