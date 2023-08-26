Riceviamo e pubblichiamo la nota inviata dall’Avvocato Alessandro Cattafi relativa all’articolo “Ispezione dell’Antimafia alla Fondazione Lucifero, il presidente Scicolone replica. E ricorda una festa di laurea… “pubblicato il 24 agosto 2023 (LEGGI QUI)

 

Sono l Avv. Alessandro Cattafi e le scrivo in merito all ‘articolo pubblicato,sul suo quotidiano in line,in data 24/08/2023, intitolato “ Ispezione dell’Antimafia alla Fondazione Lucifero, il presidente Scicolone replica. E ricorda una festa di laurea…”, avente ad oggetto l’intervista del presidente della Fondazione Lucifero, Franco Scicolone. Quest’ultimo oltre a menzionare mio padre, l avv Rosario Pio Cattafi, ha fatto cenno alla mia persona narrando fatti inesistenti. Il sottoscritto non ha mai festeggiato alcun evento alla fondazione Lucifero, men che meno la propria laurea, conseguita nell‘anno 2000 e non dieci or sono come mendacemente affermato.

Ho avuto modo di conoscere il presidente Scicolone, il quale mi è parsa persona preparata e degna del ruolo che ricopre, ma nel caso di specie è stato mal informato, commettendo di certo un errore in buona fede. Comprendo che le esternazioni del presidente nascono dalla esigenza di precisare che la sfiducia alla dott.Ssa Collica prende l’abbrivio da questioni gestionali della fondazione e non da questioni di mafia. Ma nel voler prendere le distanze da inesistenti ingerenze mafiose, commette l imprudenza di voler “mascariare” le precedenti gestioni, riportando notizie di pura fantasia. Quanto alle

presunte collisioni mafiose, invocate strumentalmente anche da esponenti della politica siciliana, mi corre l obbligo di fare una ulteriore precisazione, che rassicurerà tutti gli attori della Fondazione Lucifero e più in generale i cittadini milazzesi . L’avv Rosario Pio Cattafi è stato condannato in via definiva per aver avuto contatti, in parte ritenuti atipici , con alcuni esponenti della mafia barcellonese fino all anno 2000 e per l esattezza fino a marzo 2000. Condanna basata su propalazioni de relato di alcuni pentiti e senza attribuzione allo stesso di alcun reato fine ( gli si contesta unicamente la partecipazione “per sentito dire” alla famiglia mafiosa barcellonese) .

Senza voler commentare il verdetto di condanna definitivo (che pur si ritiene ingiusto e avverso il quale si esperiranno gli opportuni mezzi di impugnazione straordinaria ), si rappresenta a chiunque abbia parlato di “mani della mafia sul capo di Milazzo” o simili espressioni , che la mafia nulla ha a che vedere con la città mamertina, le sue bellezze paesaggistiche, e la fondazione Lucifero, giacché, dall ‘anno 2000, l’avv Rosario Pio Cattafi è ritenuto dalla autorità Giudiziaria persona integerrima e dissociata dagli ambienti mafiosi. Ragion per cui, l’aver chiesto alla fondazione Lucifero, nell’anno 2021, -durante la presidenza dell‘avv Ciraolo – le chiavi della barriera che impediva l’acceso al terreno di proprietà, non rappresenta un tentativo della mafia di mettere le mani sul capo di Milazzo, ma bensì una legittima richiesta dell’Avv. Rosario Pio Cattafi, professionista e proprietario di una porzione di terreno, confinante con quello della fondazione, legalmente acquistata all asta dal Tribunale di Barcellona PG.

Tanto si doveva per amor di verità e affinché in futuro le questioni riguardanti la Fondazione Lucifero non ledano la reputazione dell’ Avv Rosario Pio Cattafi e dei suoi familiari .

Alessandro Cattafi

