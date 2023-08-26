Alessandro Cattafi Condividi questo articolo



OGGI MILAZZO SOCIAL Tanto si doveva per amor di verità e affinché in futuro le questioni riguardanti la Fondazione Lucifero non ledano la reputazione dell’ Avv Rosario Pio Cattafi e dei suoi familiari . Senza voler commentare il verdetto di condanna definitivo (che pur si ritiene ingiusto e avverso il quale si esperiranno gli opportuni mezzi di impugnazione straordinaria ), si rappresenta a chiunque abbia parlato di “mani della mafia sul capo di Milazzo” o simili espressioni , che la mafia nulla ha a che vedere con la città mamertina, le sue bellezze paesaggistiche, e la fondazione Lucifero, giacché, dall ‘anno 2000, l’avv Rosario Pio Cattafi è ritenuto dalla autorità Giudiziaria persona integerrima e dissociata dagli ambienti mafiosi. Ragion per cui, l’aver chiesto alla fondazione Lucifero, nell’anno 2021, -durante la presidenza dell‘avv Ciraolo – le chiavi della barriera che impediva l’acceso al terreno di proprietà, non rappresenta un tentativo della mafia di mettere le mani sul capo di Milazzo, ma bensì una legittima richiesta dell’Avv. Rosario Pio Cattafi, professionista e proprietario di una porzione di terreno, confinante con quello della fondazione, legalmente acquistata all asta dal Tribunale di Barcellona PG.

presunte collisioni mafiose, invocate strumentalmente anche da esponenti della politica siciliana, mi corre l obbligo di fare una ulteriore precisazione, che rassicurerà tutti gli attori della Fondazione Lucifero e più in generale i cittadini milazzesi . L’avv Rosario Pio Cattafi è stato condannato in via definiva per aver avuto contatti, in parte ritenuti atipici , con alcuni esponenti della mafia barcellonese fino all anno 2000 e per l esattezza fino a marzo 2000. Condanna basata su propalazioni de relato di alcuni pentiti e senza attribuzione allo stesso di alcun reato fine ( gli si contesta unicamente la partecipazione “per sentito dire” alla famiglia mafiosa barcellonese) .