Si preannuncia una guerra di carta bollata tra il comune di Milazzo e la S.I.S. Segnaletica Industriale Stradale S.r.l., società di Perugia che dall’11 agosto avrebbe dovuto gestire i parcheggi a pagamento nel centro cittadino. Dopo che il sindaco Pippo Midili ha disposto atto di indirizzo per avviare la procedura di annullamento in autotutela della gara, la Sis ha inviato un nota stampa in cui anticipa risvolti legali. 

 

«Alla luce degli articoli di stampa pubblicati nei giorni scorsi – si legge – la Sis intende chiarire che ritiene giuridicamente infondata la decisione  dell’Amministrazione Comunale di Milazzo riguardante la sospensione del servizio di sosta a pagamento. In conseguenza di tale decisione, S.I.S., suo malgrado, oltre ai danni che sta subendo direttamente, si trova inoltre costretta a sospendere dal servizio il personale già assunto alle proprie dipendenze per svolgere la suddetta attività.

S.I.S. si è comunque già attivata con i propri legali per adire ai competenti organi giudicanti al fine di ottenere il ristoro di tutti i danni economici e di immagine che sta subendo e che subirà a seguito di questa incresciosa vicenda». 

 

Secondo il sindaco Midili non sarebbe stata garantita «la certezza delle caratteristiche essenziali di un servizio ottimale, la salvaguardia dei livelli occupazionali e una presenza costante su strada», oltre ad «alcune ulteriori carenze nei servizi da offrire a cittadini e turisti».