La bellezza di condividere emozioni attraverso l’arte per essere poi stregati dalla magia. Arriva in Sicilia, in produzione esclusiva, il primo evento internazionale dedicato alle arti magiche e a quelle circensi: “Contaminazioni spettacolari International Magic & Circus Festival”, una kermesse attesissima nella terra del sole che richiamerà appassionati e turisti da ogni parte del mondo, precisamente a Milazzo in provincia di Messina. Organizzato dall’associazione culturale Immaginifico Errante, sotto la direzione artistica di Francesco Merrina, il festival, patrocinato da Regione Siciliana Assessorato turismo e spettacolo e Comune di Milazzo, Ente Nazionale Circhi, Club nazionale amici del circo, Federazione nazionale spettacolo popolare, Club Magico Italiano, Gruppo Lidia Togni, si propone di aprire anche nel sud d’Italia una finestra mondiale sul mondo dell’immaginazione, dell’incanto, dello stupore.

E così il 12 e 13 agosto, in occasione del Centenario della nascita dell’artista milazzese “Cilindro”, la manifestazione prenderà vita nella splendida cornice del Teatro Castello di Milazzo nel quale confluiranno, sabato 12 agosto, grandi artisti provenienti da varie nazioni, tra i quali Ernesto Planas Roldan (Cuba), Andrea Sestieri (Italia), Duo Fire Acrobats  (Francia), Samuel Barletti (Brasile), Nino Nelson Bonelli (Italia),  Dandy Danno & Diva G. (Italia), Duo Lucchettino (Repubblica di San Marino), Francesco Della Bona (Italia).

 

SPETTACOLI PER BAMBINI. Prevista anche una sezione tutta dedicata ai bambini che si svolgerà, invece, in Marina Garibaldi domenica 13 agosto con artisti di strada, musica e attrazioni per far sognare ad occhi aperti. Un evento inserito nel programma Milazzo estate 2023 “Che bella storia!, ,promosso dal sindaco Giuseppe Midili. Info 334 8979518

 

IL PROGRAMMA di Sabato 12 agosto 2023 – ORE 21.30

Teatro al castello

GALA’ DI CONTAMINAZIONI SPETTACOLARI 
CON
– ERNESTO PLANAS ROLDAN (Cuba)
– ANDREA SESTIERI (Italia)
– SAMUEL BARLETTI (Brasile) vincitore italia got talent
– DUO FIRE ACROBATS (Francia)
– NINO NELSON BONELLI (italia)
– DANDY DANNO & DIVA G (italia)
– DUO LUCCHETTINO (LUCA REGINA & TINO FIMIANI – ITALIA /SAN MARINO)
– FRANCESCO DELLA BONA (Italia)

 

IL PROGRAMMA Domenica 13 agosto 2023 – ore 21.30

Marina Garibaldi 

 

IMMAGINIFICO BIMBOFEST
dedicato a tutti i bambini
con MR MOSTACHO DAL CILE, IL FACHIRO NINO SCAFFIDI, SALVATORE ROSSO ED I SUOI CANI, IL VENTRILOQUO SAMUEL, CRAZY TOONS ( CARTOON COVER BAND)