Non solo musica e cabaret per la Notte bianca di Milazzo. In occasione dell’iniziativa che si terrà, oggi, sabato 8 luglio, Amendolia Assicurazioni aprirà le porte dell’agenzia di via Marina Garibaldi, 13 a clienti e concittadini per far godere a tutti della mostra “Milazzo: Theoria Acquatica”, curata da Francesco Turano, che da tanti anni fotografa i fondali di Capo Milazzo.

La mostra sarà inaugurata alle 19:30 e durante tutta la serata ci saranno momenti di approfondimento scientifico curati dall’autore stesso.