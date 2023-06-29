È la zona balneabile più prestigiosa di Milazzo. La ‘Ngonia Tono”, sta per essere messa in sicurezza grazie all’intervento della Regione Siciliana. Palazzo d’Orléans, attraverso la Struttura per il contrasto al dissesto idrogeologico, con a capo il governatore Renato Schifani, ha infatti finanziato e messo in gara i lavori di consolidamento a protezione della via Manica e di via delle Magnolie, la strada che conduce alla spiaggia meta di migliaia di bagnanti nel periodo estivo.

Gli uffici di piazza Ignazio Florio, diretti da Maurizio Croce, hanno optato per un appalto integrato che comprende, cioè, sia la progettazione dell’intervento che i successivi lavori. L’importo è di cinque milioni e mezzo di euro e le offerte potranno essere presentate entro il prossimo cinque settembre.

I DISSSESTI NEL 2008. I dissesti franosi, che si sono manifestati in particolare nel dicembre del 2008, hanno interessato il costone roccioso e la salita pedonale che collega il lungomare di Tono con l’abitato della Via Manica. Segnali inequivocabili della fragilità dell’area possono essere ravvisati nei cedimenti di alcuni tratti del margine stradale, dei muretti di delimitazione e dei cordoli. Sono reali, insomma, le condizioni di pericolo per diversi fabbricati. GLI INTERVENTI. Le opere previste consistono nella frantumazione e nella rimozione dei massi pericolanti, nella realizzazione di alcune paratie di pali in cemento armato e nella collocazione di reti metalliche. Altrettanto importanti saranno però i lavori di regimentazione delle acque piovane che, attualmente, durante le forti precipitazioni, danno vita a veri e propri fiumi di fango che raggiungono la spiaggia innescando, tra l’altro, processi erosivi. Condividi questo articolo



Email

Print

Whatsapp

Linkedin CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU OGGIMILAZZO.IT Le opere previste consistono nella frantumazione e nella rimozione dei massi pericolanti, nella realizzazione di alcune paratie di pali in cemento armato e nella collocazione di reti metalliche. Altrettanto importanti saranno però i lavori di regimentazione delle acque piovane che, attualmente, durante le forti precipitazioni, danno vita a veri e propri fiumi di fango che raggiungono la spiaggia innescando, tra l’altro, processi erosivi.







OGGI MILAZZO SOCIAL I dissesti franosi, che si sono manifestati in particolare nel dicembre del 2008, hanno interessato il costone roccioso e la salita pedonale che collega il lungomare di Tono con l’abitato della Via Manica. Segnali inequivocabili della fragilità dell’area possono essere ravvisati nei cedimenti di alcuni tratti del margine stradale, dei muretti di delimitazione e dei cordoli. Sono reali, insomma, le condizioni di pericolo per diversi fabbricati. «Da oltre vent’anni – sottolinea il presidente Schifani – la gente che abita in questa zona a forte vocazione turistica attende che case e ville vengano messe al riparo dagli insistenti movimenti franosi. Dopo gli interventi tampone del passato, ad opera dell’amministrazione comunale, vogliamo adesso eliminare in modo definitivo ogni pericolo in modo che la gente possa riacquistare la necessaria serenità e, in alcuni casi, riappropriarsi delle abitazioni che aveva abbandonato in via precauzionale».

Rifiuta SettingsInformazioni Questo sito utilizza cookies per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione. Accetta

Privacy & Cookies Policy

Insert