La giunta regionale ha cancellato ufficialmente l’Azienda autonoma di soggiorno e Turismo di Milazzo. L’ente rimaneva solo sulla carta visto che i dipendenti erano “transitati” al Servizio turistico regionale, servizio che, a sua volta, da quando è stato “sfrattato” dall’amministrazione Midili dalla sede storica di Piazza Caio Duilio, di fatto, non opera più.

«Imprimiamo una prima sforbiciata ai cosiddetti enti inutili della Regione. Anche questo è un impegno che avevamo assunto davanti ai siciliani e confermiamo oggi la precisa volontà di mantenerlo passando ai fatti. Lo facciamo nell’interesse della nostra Regione ad avere un quadro ordinato e regolare delle proprie articolazioni operative, nonché nell’interesse dei cittadini a vedere azzerate inefficienze e sprechi».

Così il presidente della Regione Renato Schifani commentando l’approvazione da parte della Giunta regionale dei bilanci finali di liquidazione di dieci delle vecchie Aziende autonome di soggiorno e turismo (Aast), inattive da decenni, ai sensi della legge regionale 15 del 2005. A curare l’iter l’assessorato all’Economia. Si tratta delle Aziende di due Città metropolitane, Catania/Aci Castello e Messina, e di quelle dei centri di Caltagirone, Capo d’Orlando, Cefalù, Erice, Giardini Naxos, Messina, Milazzo, Nicolosi, il cui antico scopo era di promuovere e coordinare le politiche turistiche di località, riconosciuta di interesse turistico.

«Le Aziende, in liquidazione da anni e di cui abbiamo finalmente chiuso i bilanci – spiega l’assessore all’Economia Marco Falcone – rientrano nella prima tranche di soppressioni di enti fantasma della Regione, iniziativa di risanamento su cui il Governo Schifani sta imprimendo un deciso slancio così come da programma. Seguiranno nelle prossime settimane le altre Aast e diversi altri enti inutili che appesantiscono la Regione da vent’anni e oltre. Ora ci sarà un ultimo passaggio in Assemblea regionale per poi decretare il definitivo taglio di questi rami secchi dell’amministrazione regionale, nel rispetto di leggi parecchio risalenti a cui, oggi stiamo finalmente dando attuazione».