GLI OSPITI. La kermesse diretta da Franco Arcoraci si è conclusa sabato sera a Milazzo con la premiazione dei vincitori delle “Stelle d’argento“ «alle star nazionali ed internazionali del Cinema». Presenti l’attrice statunitense Alfre Woodard, candidata all’La foresta silenziosa, l’attore Rocco Papaleo, Giulia Andò, Nicola Guaglianone, Paola Lavini, Ivano De Matteo. I PREMI. Sono stati assegnati vari premi, tra cui il premio “Mare Milazzo” alle fiction e alle serie televisive, istituito per la prima volta all’interno del Festival del Cinema Italiano, in onore della Città di Milazzo. Il premio è stato assegnato alle serie televisiva “Marefuori”. Ha ritirato il premio Desirée Popper. LA GIURIA. La giuria che ha assegnato le “Stelle d’argento” era composta da Andrea Muzzi, Roberta Ammendola, Giorgio Pasotti, Nicola Guaglianone, Vincent Riotta, Christian Marazziti, Paola Lavini e Mario Falcone. Condividi questo articolo



Un premio al documentario dal titolo "Mimì, tutti ne parlano, io l'ho conosciuta" di Gianfrancesco Lazotti, con Mariana Lancellotti, Francesco Guzzo Magliocchi, Vasila Gavrilas Burlacu, Rino Rodio, Stefano Baldrini e Silvia Mezzanotte. È stato assegnato un premio al cortometraggio "Manco Morto" di Emma Cecala ed un premio speciale al cortometraggio dal titolo "C'hai 5" di Daniele Falleri, con la partecipazione di Maria Grazia Cucinotta.

Diverse sono state le produzioni cinematografiche nazionali concorrenti, tra cui film, documentari e cortometraggi. Sono stati assegnati vari premi, tra cui il premio "Mare Milazzo" alle fiction e alle serie televisive, istituito per la prima volta all'interno del Festival del Cinema Italiano, in onore della Città di Milazzo. Il premio è stato assegnato alle serie televisiva "Marefuori". Ha ritirato il premio Desirée Popper. Ha condotto la serata Veronica Maya. La kermesse diretta da Franco Arcoraci si è conclusa sabato sera a Milazzo con la premiazione dei vincitori delle "Stelle d'argento" «alle star nazionali ed internazionali del Cinema». Presenti l'attrice statunitense Alfre Woodard, candidata all' O scar nel 1983 per la "miglior attrice non protagonista" per il film, l'attore Rocco Papaleo, Giulia Andò, Nicola Guaglianone, Paola Lavini, Ivano De Matteo. L'isola eoliana, attraverso la società Brand Eolie (opera nel settore della promozione turistica e del marketing) e la Rtm Messina che ne detiene i diritti, si è candidata all'organizzazione della prossima edizione del Festival del Cinema Italiano. A quanto pare, però, l'edizione 2024 potrebbe traslocare a Lipari. Una edizione ambiziosa ma funestata dal maltempo (interrotta dopo meno un'ora la serata a pizza duomo del venerdì), dai frequenti ritardi organizzativi sulla tabella di marcia, qualche proiezione annullata senza comunicazioni.

Il Festival del Cinema Italiano si è concluso ma delle stelle internazionali pubblicizzate nemmeno l’ombra: da Matt Dillon a Maria Grazia Cucinotta hanno disertato la kermesse. Quest’ultima – a quanto pare grazie anche ai buoni uffici della madrina Daniela Lucchesi – si è limitata ad inviare dalla Cina un video messaggio trasmesso durante la serata conclusiva. A non ritirare il premio “Stelle d’argento” sul palco nemmeno il tre volte vincitore dell’Oscar per la migliore fotografia Vittorio Storaro, al suo posto una delegata. Nei mesi scorsi si dava per certa la presenza di Carlo Verdone ma sarebbe stato impossibilitato dagli impegni sul set della nuova serie realizzata per lo streaming.