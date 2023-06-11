Dalla mezzanotte di lunedì 12 giugno verrà temporaneamente sospeso il pagamento del pedaggio per i veicoli in transito fra gli svincoli di Milazzo e Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, e viceversa. A comunicarlo è stato poco fa il deputato Pino Galluzzo sui social. 

«La misura è stata richiesta dalla prefettura e dai sindaci delle due città – scrive – per decongestionare il traffico che si riversa sulla SS 113, a causa della chiusura di un ponte (interessato da lavori di consolidamento eseguiti dal Genio Civile di Messina) sul torrente Mela. L’esenzione avrà vigore per il tempo strettamente necessario al completamento di una bretella alternativa sul torrente».  La comunicazione gli è stata data direttamente dal presidente del Cas (Consorzio autostradale)  

 

DIETRO LE QUINTE. Il deputato Pino Galluzzo si è autodenunciato ai vigili urbani di Milazzo per avere parcheggiato sulle strisce pedonali di fronte ad un bar. A causa di questa “distrazione” un pulmino è rimasto bloccato e lui è dovuto uscire di fretta a spostare il mezzo tra le ironie dei presenti. Galluzzo ha chiamato i vigili per autodenunciarsi e farsi elevare la multa.  «Soprattutto noi che rappresentiamo le istituzioni dobbiamo dare l’esempio», ha spiegato in un video sui social dedicato all’episodio.