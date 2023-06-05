Si svolgerà mercoledì 7 giugno alle 19 all’Istituto Tecnico Tecnologico “Ettore Majorana” di Via Tre Monti di Milazzo la cerimonia di consegna delle borse di studio assegnate dall’Associazione Culturale “San Martino Fest” e finanziate tramite il ricavato ottenuto dalla sesta edizione della popolare manifestazione svoltasi lo scorso novembre in piazza S. Papino.

L’Associazione negli scorsi mesi ha istituito, insieme all’Istituto scolastico, un bando per l’assegnazione di tre borse di studio del valore di 500 euro ciascuna per tre studenti del quinto anno di studi i quali grazie ai meriti scolastici (media del secondo biennio, media del 1° trimestre del 5° anno e a parità di media, il reddito famigliare più basso) potranno essere supportati nell’iscrizione all’Università.

La cerimonia di consegna dei simbolici assegni si svolgerà all’interno della festa di fine anno scolastico del popoloso Istituto mamertino “#MAJORANAOPENEVENT2023” e vedrà la presenza del nuovo presidente dell’Associazione Manuel Gitto, insediatosi negli scorsi mesi al posto di Antonio Pagano, del Parroco di S. Papino Fra Graziano Bruno e di altri componenti dell’Associazione.

Tramite l’incasso dell’ultima edizione autunnale, oltre a questa importante donazione, gli organizzatori hanno donato la somma di mille euro al gruppo “Caritas” della Parrocchia dei Frati Minori, distribuito nel periodo natalizio 40 buoni spesa del valore di venticinque euro ciascuno ad altrettante famiglie bisognose e assegnato la somma di mille euro (che si sommano agli altri dieci mila euro degli scorsi anni) a sostegno del restauro del settecentesco altare ligneo del Crocifisso di S. Papino.

Visite: 243