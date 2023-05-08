Condividi questo articolo



OGGI MILAZZO SOCIAL Insomma, la carica di dirigente del settore Tributi al comune di Milazzo sembra “scottare”. L’ufficio tributi di Palazzo dell’Aquila è da sempre territorio pieno di spine. Milioni di euro di tributi non riscossi e una disorganizzazione foriera sempre d polemiche. «In queste settimane negli uffici un via vai di cittadini infuriati – commenta il consigliere Alessio Andaloro del Gruppo Misto – perché hanno ricevuto solleciti di pagamento per la Tari del 2017 (rifiuti) nonostante avessero già pagato o avviato già l’iter di rateizzazione. Mi dispiace che la dottoressa Vinci ci abbia lasciato in quanto persona disponibile, competente e capace. Mi meraviglia perché l’avevo vista entusiasta al suo arrivo. Evidentemente avrà trovato un clima che le impediva di lavorare in maniera serena»

Percorso inverso della Vinci originaria di Brolo, che ha preferito lasciare Milazzo, a pochi chilometri da casa, per ritornerà ad Alcamo, in provincia di Trapani, dove ricopriva lo stesso ruolo. A quanto pare la sua precisione e la perfetta conoscenza della materia non sarebbe stata apprezzata.