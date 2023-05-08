Il sindaco Pippo Midili con la dirigente Tiziana VinciMilazzo, si è dimessa Tiziana Vinci, dirigente del settore finanziario. Si era insediata due mesi fa 8 Maggio 2023 E’ durata poco meno di due mesi l’esperienza al comune di Milazzo di Tiziana Vinci, dirigente del settore finanziario e dei tributi. Si era insediata lo scorso marzo e proveniva dal comune di Alcamo. Era subentrata – scorrendo la graduatoria del concorso bandito dall’amministrazione Midili – ad Antonio Infantino il quale aveva lasciato Palazzo dell’Aquila scegliendo un incarico al comune di Rende, in Calabria, più vicino alla sua residenza. Praticamente quello che aveva fatto qualche anno fa il suo predecessore, Francesco Consiglio, che dopo aver vinto il concorso a Milazzo si era trasferito a Reggio. Percorso inverso della Vinci originaria di Brolo, che ha preferito lasciare Milazzo, a pochi chilometri da casa, per ritornerà ad Alcamo, in provincia di Trapani, dove ricopriva lo stesso ruolo. A quanto pare la sua precisione e la perfetta conoscenza della materia non sarebbe stata apprezzata. Insomma, la carica di dirigente del settore Tributi al comune di Milazzo sembra “scottare”. L’ufficio tributi di Palazzo dell’Aquila è da sempre territorio pieno di spine. Milioni di euro di tributi non riscossi e una disorganizzazione foriera sempre d polemiche. «In queste settimane negli uffici un via vai di cittadini infuriati – commenta il consigliere Alessio Andaloro del Gruppo Misto – perché hanno ricevuto solleciti di pagamento per la Tari del 2017 (rifiuti) nonostante avessero già pagato o avviato già l’iter di rateizzazione. Mi dispiace che la dottoressa Vinci ci abbia lasciato in quanto persona disponibile, competente e capace. Mi meraviglia perché l'avevo vista entusiasta al suo arrivo. Evidentemente avrà trovato un clima che le impediva di lavorare in maniera serena» Oggi Milazzo Giornale on-line registrato presso il Tribunale di Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Me) n.77/2012 - Direttore responsabile: Rossana Franzone