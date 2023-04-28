Per Alexios Mandanikiotis, padre Alessio, una grande soddisfazione. L’Eremo della Candelora è il luogo dove vive in preghiera e studio l’ultimo Archimandrita Ortodosso di Messina. Su di lui è stato scritto di recente un libro “L’ultimo romito” Lithos Edizioni, in cui è narrata la vicenda umana e religiosa di un uomo, solo apparentemente fuori dal mondo. Alexios Mandanikiotis, Padre Alessio come tutti lo chiamano, oltre ad essere un umilissimo religioso, è lievito culturale di questo nostro tempo, epigono ed interprete di una civiltà -il monachesimo italo-greco – su cui si basa gran parte della cultura dell’Italia meridionale e della Sicilia in particolare.