L’Arcivescovo Ortodosso d’Italia e Malta, S.E.R. il Metropolita Polykarpos, ha presieduto la cerimonia di apertura e inaugurazione della Cappella dell’Eremo della Candelora in contrada Sauci a Santa Lucia del Mela. Di seguito, Padre Benedetto Colucci, Rettore del Sacro Monastero greco-Ortodosso dei S.S. Elia il giovane e Filarate l’Ortolano di Seminara (RC) ha celebrato la Santa Liturgia alla quale hanno partecipato fedeli giunti dalla Sicilia e dalla Calabria.

Per Alexios Mandanikiotis, padre Alessio, una grande soddisfazione. L’Eremo della Candelora è il luogo dove vive in preghiera e studio l’ultimo Archimandrita Ortodosso di Messina. Su di lui è stato scritto di recente un libro “L’ultimo romito” Lithos Edizioni, in cui è narrata la vicenda umana e religiosa di un uomo, solo apparentemente fuori dal mondo. Alexios Mandanikiotis, Padre Alessio come tutti lo chiamano, oltre ad essere un umilissimo religioso, è lievito culturale di questo nostro tempo, epigono ed interprete di una civiltà -il monachesimo italo-greco – su cui si basa gran parte della cultura dell’Italia meridionale e della Sicilia in particolare.