A settantotto anni dal 25 Aprile 1945, giorno in cui l’Italia si svincolò dal fascismo, l’Associazione culturale “Città Invisibili” propone un momento di riflessione su Parole e voci dell’Antifascismo. L’appuntamento è oggi, sabato 22 aprile, alle ore 18, a palazzo D’Amico.

«Gli antifascisti al tempo del fascismo – si legge in una nota – dimostrando coerenza e coraggio, chi andando incontro all’esilio, chi al carcere e chi finanche andando incontro alla morte, con le loro “parole e voci” ci avevano indicato la strada da seguire. L’antifascismo è stato ed è un sentimento trasversale. La lotta antifascista nel corso del ventennio, si è coagulata intorno ad alcune parole destinate a rappresentare altrettanti principi fondanti dell’ordinamento repubblicano e democratico».

