si svolgerà, invece, la giornata Eucaristica con l’esposizione del SS. Sacramento dalle ore 9 alle ore 17, mentrealle ore 19 è in programma un concerto dal titolo “Cantate al Signore” con la partecipazione delle corali: “SS. Crocifisso”, ” Nostra Signora del Rosario-S. Giovanni”, L.U.T.E “Note d’argento” e la presenza del gruppo vissillanti “Gesù che

alle ore 9,30 presso i campi di calcio GI.FRA-S. Papino avrà inizio un torneo di calcio per bambini, mentre alle ore 18 si svolgerà una messa solenne presieduta dall’Arcivescovo di Messina Mons. Giovanni Accolla alla presenza delle autorità civili e militari nella quale il Sindaco Pippo Midili invocherà l’atto di affidamento della città al SS. Crocifisso nel giorno in cui si commemorano i 225 anni del prodigioso evento della lacrimazione.

alle ore 9,30 si svolgerà la sfilata per le vie cittadine della banda musicale “Mascagni” di Milazzo, alle ore 10,30 la Santa Messa presieduta dal Parroco Fra Graziano Bruno, cui seguirà la premiazione di tutti i bambini e i ragazzi partecipanti al concorso di disegni intitolato “Il Crocifisso di S. Papino: arte, storia e fede”.

Il concorso ha visto l’adesione dei tre istituti comprensivi cittadini con la partecipazione di oltre 500 bambini e ragazzi i quali hanno visitato la chiesa di San Papino e disegnato 300 disegni esposti in una mostra pubblica inaugurata nel salone-teatro del convento lo scorso 2 Aprile. Nel pomeriggio alle ore 17 la messa sarà presieduta dal Provinciale dei Frati Minori di Sicilia Fra Antonino Catalfamo e la processione del crocifisso per le vie cittadine.

