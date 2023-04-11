Come da secolare tradizione, il martedì dopo Pasqua la città di Milazzo festeggia il seicentesco Crocifisso scolpito da Fra Umile da Petralia e custodito nella chiesa di San Papino. Quest’anno i festeggiamenti si collegano ai 400 anni della fondazione del convento dei frati Minori di San Papino e ai 225 anni della Lacrimazione del SS. Crocifisso (avvenuta il 15 aprile 1798) con un programma di eventi religiosi, culturali e sportivi curato dai frati minori della parrocchia del SS. Crocifisso insieme all’Ordine Francescano Secolare, all’ Associazione Culturale “San Martino Fest” e patrocinate dal Comune di Milazzo.

Martedì 11 aprile si è tenuta la giornata dedicata alla festa liturgica in onore al SS. Crocifisso con una solenne celebrazione alle ore 18 presieduta dal Vicario Episcopale Mons. Francesco Farsaci e al termine una conferenza storica sul miracolo della lacrimazione e sulla fondazione del convento di S. Papino a cura del Prof. Salvatore Italiano. 

Mercoledì 12 alle ore 18 la celebrazione sarà presieduta, invece, dal Vicario foraneo di Milazzo Padre Giovanni Saccà, mentre alle ore 19 ed alle ore 21 si svolgerà una visita guidata alla chiesa di S. Papino a cura della guida turistica Renata Caminiti. 

Giovedì 13 si svolgerà, invece, la giornata Eucaristica con l’esposizione del SS. Sacramento dalle ore 9 alle ore 17, mentre venerdì 14 alle ore 19 è in programma un concerto dal titolo “Cantate al Signore” con la partecipazione delle corali: “SS. Crocifisso”, ” Nostra Signora del Rosario-S. Giovanni”, L.U.T.E “Note d’argento” e la presenza del gruppo vissillanti “Gesù che porta la croce” di Barcellona P.G.

Sabato 15 aprile alle ore 9,30 presso i campi di calcio GI.FRA-S. Papino avrà inizio un torneo di calcio per bambini, mentre alle ore 18 si svolgerà una messa solenne presieduta dall’Arcivescovo di Messina Mons. Giovanni Accolla alla presenza delle autorità civili e militari nella quale il Sindaco Pippo Midili invocherà l’atto di affidamento della città al SS. Crocifisso nel giorno in cui si commemorano i 225 anni del prodigioso evento della lacrimazione.

Domenica 16 aprile, alle ore 9,30 si svolgerà la sfilata per le vie cittadine della banda musicale “Mascagni” di Milazzo, alle ore 10,30 la Santa Messa presieduta dal Parroco Fra Graziano Bruno, cui seguirà la premiazione di tutti i bambini e i ragazzi partecipanti al concorso di disegni intitolato “Il Crocifisso di S. Papino: arte, storia e fede”.

 Il concorso ha visto l’adesione dei tre istituti comprensivi cittadini con la partecipazione di oltre 500 bambini e ragazzi i quali hanno visitato la chiesa di San Papino e disegnato 300 disegni esposti in una mostra pubblica inaugurata nel salone-teatro del convento lo scorso 2 Aprile. Nel pomeriggio alle ore 17 la messa sarà presieduta dal Provinciale dei Frati Minori di Sicilia Fra Antonino Catalfamo e la processione del crocifisso per le vie cittadine.

Visite: 257