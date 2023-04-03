«Il pronto soccorso di Milazzo non deve chiudere». Lo dichiara il consigliere comunale di Pace del Mela Angela Musumeci in Bianchetti. «Solo chi non conosce il territorio con le sue fragilità può pensare di trasferire il pronto soccorso di Milazzo a Barcellona», attacca. Musumeci lancia un appello ai sindaci, assessori e consiglieri comunali del comprensorio del Mela per una battaglia comune.

Condividi questo articolo



Email

Print

Whatsapp

Linkedin CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU OGGIMILAZZO.IT







OGGI MILAZZO SOCIAL Musumeci ricorda che il bacino di utenza è di oltre 100mila persone, numero troppo elevato da poter gestire e che a Barcellona non vi sono reparti salva-vita quali rianimazione e terapia intensiva cardiaca e «non è assolutamente sufficiente avere anesista e il cardiologo senza le necessarie strumentazioni». Rifiuta SettingsInformazioni Questo sito utilizza cookies per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione. Accetta Privacy & Cookies Policy wpDiscuz Insert Giornale on-line registrato presso il Tribunale di Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Me) n.77/2012 - Direttore responsabile: Rossana Franzone

Redazione: Via Cristoforo Colombo – 98057 Milazzo (Me) Tel: 349/3958674 – 338/8395650

Mail: redazione@oggimilazzo.it PEC: amministrazione@pec.oggimilazzo.it

Partita Iva: 03270240835 Cod. Fiscale: 92026000833

Iscrizione al Roc n. 30561 Associazione Oggi Milazzo Sede: via Cristoforo Colombo – 98057 Milazzo (Me) Provider: Aruba spa, Località Il Palazzetto, 4 – 52011 Bibbiena(Ar) Le foto usate nel sito sono in parte riprese da internet, quindi ritenute di pubblico dominio. Qualora l’autore ritenesse la loro presenza lesiva dei suo diritti, dopo una comunicazione alla mail redazione@oggimilazzo.it, verranno subito rimosse. «Si dimentica – scrive Angela Musumeci – che viviamo in un’area ad elevato rischio di crisi ambientale e sito di interesse nazionale con un abnorme numero di cittadini con patologie ambientali (tumori, problemi cardio-respiratori ecc). In alcune situazioni anche un minuto diventa decisivo per la vita di una persona. Si dimentica che le strade che collegano la Valle del Mela con Barcellona sono trazzere molto spesso affollate e quindi i tempi di trasporto si allungherebbero notevolmente».

Poi una stoccatina al sindaco di Milazzo, Pippo Midili. «Vorrei ricordare a qualche sindaco che rappresenta la massima autorità sanitaria locale e ha l’obbligo di difendere i propri cittadini e la salute pubblica che trasferendo almeno per un anno il pronto soccorso non si potranno garantire gli standard necessari per assicurare la sicurezza dei pazienti della Valle del Mela nelle prestazioni. Bisogna mettere in atto questa affermazione “Quando si parla di salute pubblica bisogna privilegiare i diritti dei cittadini e non gli interessi di parte.” Sono belle le parole ma contano i fatti. E aggiungo che sulla salute non non si possono accettate sacrifici momentanei e su questioni di interesse pubblico come la salute dei cittadini bisognerebbe avere l’umiltà di ascoltare e non sentirsi come sempre detentori dell’unica verità. L’arroganza e la prepotenza producono solo risultati negativi per la collettività».