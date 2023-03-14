Soddisfazione è stata espressa dall’Amministrazione comunale per la storica promozione in serie B della squadra di basket degli Svincolati. Ad esprimere il plauso dell’esecutivo, l’assessore allo Sport, Antonio Nicosia. “Quella di domenica è stata una bella giornata di sport per Milazzo. Gli “Svincolati” ha raggiunto la serie B. La prima volta per la società, la prima volta per la nostra città. Una piccola soddisfazione da assessore una grande soddisfazione per il sindaco. Adesso l’Amministrazione deve vincere il proprio campionato: l’agibilità dopo trent’anni. Stiamo lavorando senza sosta per il miglior risultato. Al Presidente Giambò, al suo staff e a tutti gli atleti un abbraccio e un sincero elogio”.

Condividi questo articolo



Email

Print

Whatsapp

Linkedin CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU OGGIMILAZZO.IT

Siamo una grande famiglia che ha lavorato duramente per raggiungere questo obiettivo», sottolinea il presidente Riccardo Giambò. «Tutta Milazzo è in Serie B», si sottolinea sulle pagine social degli Svincolati. «La promozione della nostra squadra di pallacanestro alla serie B è la vittoria di tutta la città e della comunità che ci ha sostenuti fino alla fine

Rifiuta SettingsInformazioni Questo sito utilizza cookies per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione. Accetta

Privacy & Cookies Policy

Insert