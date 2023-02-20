Nell’ambito delle attività di adeguamento degli impianti elettrici dei caselli e delle cabine di esazione sull’autostrada A20 Messina-Palermo, Autostrade Siciliane comunica che lo svincolo in entrata di Villafranca rimarrà chiuso sabato 25 febbraio dalle ore 8 alle 20.

La chiusura temporanea è necessaria per garantire la sicurezza dei lavoratori e degli utenti dell’autostrada durante l’esecuzione dei lavori. Autostrade Siciliane suggerisce agli automobilisti di utilizzare il vicino svincolo di Rometta nelle ore indicate. 