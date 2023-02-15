Siglata alla Bit di Milano – a margine della conferenza stampa della DMO Isole di Sicilia – la convenzione tra Federalberghi Isole Eolie e LibertyLines. L’obiettivo è quello di dare impulso all’offerta “Free Transfer – arrivare alle Eolie è più semplice e costa meno” e di promuoverla attraverso i propri canali di comunicazione.

 

L’offerta, disponibile sul portale loveolie.com a partire dal 1° marzo, metterà i visitatori nelle condizioni di ottenere il trasferimento gratuito dall’aeroporto di Catania alle Isole Eolie per prenotazioni dirette e soggiorni di almeno quattro notti presso le strutture aderenti.

 

Per una migliore riuscita dell’iniziativa, LibertyLines riconoscerà alle strutture ricettive delle tariffe preferenziali e la possibilità di prenotare i biglietti dei mezzi veloci che collegano le Eolie alla terraferma e viceversa direttamente attraverso la propria piattaforma con accessi riservati.

 

Tanto Christian Del Bono, Presidente di Federalberghi Isole Eolie e Isole Minori Sicilia, quanto Nunzio Formica, Direttore Commerciale LibertyLines si sono detti soddisfatti del percorso avviato e hanno manifestato l’intenzione di estenderlo anche alle altre isole siciliane e alle tratte inter isole.