PEPPINO COCUZZA 1947/ BASKET MILAZZO – REAL BASKET AGRIGENTO 85-74. Parziali 13-25, 25-18, 27-23, 20-8. Una Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo resiliente porta a casa una vittoria di cuore su Agrigento e raggiunge Comiso al primo posto della classifica generale. Questo è tutto ciò che è accaduto ieri 29 gennaio al PalaCocuzza, nella gara valevole per la quattordicesima giornata di Serie C Silver. Dopo la brutta parentesi di giovedì, dove la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo è uscita sconfitta dalla sfida contro Amatori dopo 2 overtime, Restanti si affida a Mobilia, Varotta, Spanò, Carnazza e La Spada per contrastare Agrigento (reduce dalla vittoria su Acireale una settimana prima). La partita inizia subito benissimo per gli ospiti che per 7 minuti non sbagliano praticamente nulla e creano un ampio margine sugli avversari. Al suono della prima sirena, difatti, Agrigento comanda per 25 – 13. Nel secondo tempino i locali trovano finalmente un pò di continuità grazie alle conclusioni dall’arco ma i fratelli Fernandez continuano a dominare sia in attacco che in difesa e consentono ad Agrigento di andare a riposo avanti per 43 a 38.

Peppino Cocuzza/Basket Milazzo: Saraó, Saporita, Varotta 19, Preci, Carnazza 20, De Gaetano, La Spada 2, Spanò 17, Mobilia 22, Amenta 5. Real Basket Agrigento: Segretario 3, F.Fernandez 28, T.Fernandez 26, Parla 0, Morreale 2, Adriano, Niang, Petrina, Samardzic 15, Rizzo 0, Buttice 0. Barbagallo e Cavallaro Condividi questo articolo



Arbitri: Barbagallo e Cavallaro

Iscrizione al Roc n. 30561 Associazione Oggi Milazzo Sede: via Cristoforo Colombo – 98057 Milazzo (Me) Provider: Aruba spa, Località Il Palazzetto, 4 – 52011 Bibbiena(Ar) Le foto usate nel sito sono in parte riprese da internet, quindi ritenute di pubblico dominio. Qualora l’autore ritenesse la loro presenza lesiva dei suo diritti, dopo una comunicazione alla mail redazione@oggimilazzo.it, verranno subito rimosse. La Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo, beneficiando della sconfitta subìta da Comiso contro Panormus, raggiunge a pari punti proprio Comiso nel posto più alto della classifica e settimana prossima chiuderà il girone di andata sfidando la Svincolati Academy tra le mura del PalaMilone di Milazzo. Al rientro dagli spogliatoi la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo tira fuori praticamente tutto per riprendere la partita e nei 4 minuti finali del terzo tempino bombarda il canestro avversario con Mobilia (22 a fine match) e Carnazza (20 i suoi punti) su tutti, che vestono i panni di condottieri della rimonta. Ottimo anche l’approccio difensivo dei locali che non perdono la concentrazione come accaduto più volte a Messina giovedì scorso e riescono a limitare l’artiglieria agrigentina anche grazie ad una stoppata decisiva di Paride Spanò a fine quarto; tuttavia al suono della terza sirena la partita è ancora tiratissima con gli ospiti avanti per 66 – 65. Nell’ultimo quarto i padroni di casa trovano finalmente il break decisivo sbagliando quasi niente in difesa e dando davvero tutto in attacco: Varotta (19 punti per lui) sale in cattedra facendo registrare un paio di giocate decisive, Spanò (doppia – doppia da 17 punti e 13 rimbalzi) trova una tripla fondamentale ad 1 minuto e mezzo dalla fine che porta i locali a +9 e lo stacanovista La Spada porta tantissima sostanza per i suoi compagni. Nell’ultimo frangente di gioco i ragazzi di Restanti non perdono la concentrazione e riescono a portare a casa una vittoria fondamentale, di cuore ed in rimonta contro una formazione giovane ma talentuosissima come quella agrigentinia.