PEPPINO COCUZZA 1947/ BASKET MILAZZO –  REAL BASKET AGRIGENTO 85-74. Parziali 13-25, 25-18, 27-23, 20-8. Una Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo resiliente porta a casa una vittoria di cuore su Agrigento e raggiunge Comiso al primo posto della classifica generale. Questo è tutto ciò che è accaduto ieri 29 gennaio al PalaCocuzza, nella gara valevole per la quattordicesima giornata di Serie C Silver. Dopo la brutta parentesi di giovedì, dove la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo è uscita sconfitta dalla sfida contro Amatori dopo 2 overtime, Restanti si affida a Mobilia, Varotta, Spanò, Carnazza e La Spada per contrastare Agrigento (reduce dalla vittoria su Acireale una settimana prima). La partita inizia subito benissimo per gli ospiti che per 7 minuti non sbagliano praticamente nulla e creano un ampio margine sugli avversari. Al suono della prima sirena, difatti, Agrigento comanda per 25 – 13. Nel secondo tempino i locali trovano finalmente un pò di continuità grazie alle conclusioni dall’arco ma i fratelli Fernandez continuano a dominare sia in attacco che in difesa e consentono ad Agrigento di andare a riposo avanti per 43 a 38.

Al rientro dagli spogliatoi la Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo tira fuori praticamente tutto per riprendere la partita e nei 4 minuti finali del terzo tempino bombarda il canestro avversario con Mobilia (22 a fine match) e Carnazza (20 i suoi punti) su tutti, che vestono i panni di condottieri della rimonta. Ottimo anche l’approccio difensivo dei locali che non perdono la concentrazione come accaduto più volte a Messina giovedì scorso e riescono a limitare l’artiglieria agrigentina anche grazie ad una stoppata decisiva di Paride Spanò a fine quarto; tuttavia al suono della terza sirena la partita è ancora tiratissima con gli ospiti avanti per 66 – 65. Nell’ultimo quarto i padroni di casa trovano finalmente il break decisivo sbagliando quasi niente in difesa e dando davvero tutto in attacco: Varotta (19 punti per lui) sale in cattedra facendo registrare un paio di giocate decisive, Spanò (doppia – doppia da 17 punti e 13 rimbalzi) trova una tripla fondamentale ad 1 minuto e mezzo dalla fine che porta i locali a +9 e lo stacanovista La Spada porta tantissima sostanza per i suoi compagni. Nell’ultimo frangente di gioco i ragazzi di Restanti non perdono la concentrazione e riescono a portare a casa una vittoria fondamentale, di cuore ed in rimonta contro una formazione giovane ma talentuosissima come quella agrigentinia.

La Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo, beneficiando della sconfitta subìta da Comiso contro Panormus, raggiunge a pari punti proprio Comiso nel posto più alto della classifica e settimana prossima chiuderà il girone di andata sfidando la Svincolati Academy tra le mura del PalaMilone di Milazzo.

 

Peppino Cocuzza/Basket Milazzo: Saraó, Saporita, Varotta 19, Preci, Carnazza 20, De Gaetano, La Spada 2, Spanò 17, Mobilia 22, Amenta 5.

All.re Guido Restanti

Real Basket Agrigento: Segretario 3, F.Fernandez 28, T.Fernandez 26, Parla 0, Morreale 2, Adriano, Niang, Petrina, Samardzic 15, Rizzo 0, Buttice 0.

Arbitri: Barbagallo e Cavallaro

