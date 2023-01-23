PATTI BASKET – PEPPINO COCUZZA 1947 / BASKET MILAZZO  73-88. Parziali di gioco: 17-32, 19-21,6-18, 31-17. La Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo porta a casa una gara spigolosa tra le mura di un Palaserranò infuocato. Dopo la vittoria su Giarre di domenica scorsa, gli ospiti si presentano ridimensionati all’appuntamento di Patti consapevoli della forza dei padroni di casa che, dopo la sconfitta patita contro Acireale 7 giorni prima, arrivano alla gara affamati di punti pesanti.

Coach Restanti si affida a Spanò, Mobilia, Norkus, Amenta e Varotta. Pronti-via gli ospiti trovano facilmente la via al ferro e dopo appena 4 minuti riescono a creare un parziale di 15-5 che costringe i bianconeri a chiamare timeout. Le triple di Varotta ed i centrimetri di Norkus sotto canestro sono un fattore del primo tempo e consentono agli ospiti di effettuare ampi strappi ed andare al riposo lungo avanti 53 a 36.

Al rientro dagli spogliatoi il nervosismo prende il sopravvento e, causa alcune chiamate avverse da parte dei fischietti, il gioco diventa spigoloso ed a tratti statico: Patti chiuderà il terzo quarto con soli 6 punti fatti mentre ad entrambe le formazioni vengono fischiati molti falli; La Peppino Cocuzza / Basket Milazzo sfrutta il nervosismo degli avversari per toccare anche il +30 alla fine del quarto. L’ultimo periodo vede i padroni di casa accennare una rimonta (29 punti per loro nell’ultimo quarto) grazie alle incursioni di Elia Sidoti e Stuppia, ma gli ospiti si limitano a gestire il possesso e trovare punti facili sotto canestro, traducendo tutto ciò nel punteggio finale di 88-73.

Una gara a tratti spigolosa, dove il nervosismo ha fatto da padrone per gran parte del match, ma che ha visto gli ospiti uscirne vittoriosi grazie alla tenacia mentale e grazie agli importanti parziali rifilati a Patti soprattutto durante il terzo quarto. I ragazzi di Restanti giovedì saranno già in campo al Palatracuzzi contro l’Amatori Messina nel recupero dell’ottava giornata e 3 giorni dopo, domenica 29, sfideranno Agrigento tra le mura amiche del PalaCocuzza.

Basket Patti:

Stroscio, Lembo, Olivo 3, Sidoti E. 23, Cocciolo, Sidoti A., Gullo, Stuppia 22, Ettaro 12, Sidoti M. 5, Fazio 3, Piperno 5.

 

Peppino Cocuzza/ Basket Milazzo

Spanó 6, Mobilia 8, Varotta 29, Norkus 25, Saporita, Preci, Carnazza 2, De Gaetano 4, La Spada 3 , Amenta 9. Allenatore Guido Restanti

