MESSINA . L’avvocato Paolo Vermiglio è stato eletto presidente dell’Ordine degli avvocati di Messina: dopo la tre giorni elettorale conclusa sabato scorso, si è riunito oggi pomeriggio il primo nuovo consiglio, in carica per il quadriennio 2023-2026, che ha votato all’unanimità il “capolista” del gruppo “Uniti per l’Avvocatura”.

Sempre con voto unanime dei 21 consiglieri, sono stati designati come vicepresidente Giovanni Arena, nel ruolo di segretario Aurelio Maiorana e in quello di tesoriera Simona Mazzei. La governance si metterà subito al lavoro per proseguire le attività già avviate e soprattutto programmare i prossimi quattro anni che vedranno il Foro messinese in prima linea nella tutela degli interessi e delle necessità dell’avvocatura. 

 

Foto di gruppo dei nuovi consiglieri

 

Visite: 136