Linkedin Dunque, dalla mezzanotte di oggi sarà nuovamente percorribile nella sua interezza la A20 con direzione Messina-Palermo, con l’avvertenza che, per altri due giorni, cioè nelle giornate del 15 e del 16 gennaio, rimarrà ancora non utilizzabile lo svincolo in uscita di Villafranca Tirrena per dare corso al riassetto della originaria segnaletica, al fine di una maggiore tutela degli automobilisti, che, nell’ultimo periodo, hanno potuto usufruirne per accedere in senso contrario all’autostrada. Lo svincolo di Giostra, invece, potrà essere impegnato in entrambi i sensi di marcia e, quindi, anche con direzione Messina-Palermo.







Sia nella giornata di ieri che in quella di oggi si è tenuto presso il Palazzo del Governo il Comitato Operativo per la Viabilità (COV), con la partecipazione dei rappresentanti della Città Metropolitana, della Polizia Municipale del Comune di Messina, dei Comuni di Rometta, Villafranca Tirrena e Saponara, della Questura, della Polizia Stradale, dell’Arma dei Carabinieri, dei Vigili del Fuoco, della Centrale operativa del 118, di Autostrade Siciliane e dell’ANAS. In tali incontri, è stata effettuata una disamina congiunta delle eventuali problematiche correlate alla riapertura del tratto autostradale in questione e, in particolare, nella riunione di questa mattina, sono state definite le modalità operative per consentire il ripristino in sicurezza della Galleria “Telegrafo” e della conseguente ordinaria viabilità stradale ed autostradale. In tal senso si segnala che la guida all’interno del tunnel è consentita ad una velocità massima di 60 km/h e rispettando un distanziamento minimo di 100 metri.