

Dopo la Celebrazione delle 17 Concerto di Natale a cura della Corale Polifonica Aura Vocis, diretta dal maestro Giuseppe Del Bono. A seguire momento di condivisione della mastica e karaoke con Nino durante il momento di sarà effettuato il sorteggio. Condividi questo articolo



Email

Print

Whatsapp

Linkedin Al rientro della processione Solenne Celebrazione Eucaristica. Ore 11,00 e 17,00 Celebrazione EucaristicaDopo la Celebrazione delle 17 Concerto di Natale a cura della Corale Polifonica Aura Vocis, diretta dal maestro Giuseppe Del Bono. A seguire momento di condivisione della mastica e karaoke con Nino durante il momento di sarà effettuato il sorteggio.

Dal 3 al’8 gennaio nella Parrocchia Santa Maria Maggiore, nel rione Vaccarella, si svolgerà la “Festa di Gesù Bambino”. Di seguito ecco il programma: ore 16,30 Preghiera del Santo Rosario – Preghiera al Triduo. Ore 17 Celebrazione Eucaristica.Al termine della Celebrazione Eucaristica Adorazione Eucaristica Gioiosa.Epifania del Signore – Festa del Bambinello. Tradizionale processione del Bambino Gesù. Ore 6 via Lungomare Garibaldi, inizio salita Cappuccini, vico S. Andrea, via S. Maria Maggiore, via Erta S. Domenico, via D. Maisano, via S. Maria Maggiore, vico Calcagno, via Scopari, Salita S. Francesco, via Roccazze, via Monastero, Santuario S. Francesco, via G.B. Impallomeni, via C. Colombo, Lungomare Garibaldi, Chiesa Parrocchiale.