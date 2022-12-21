«Milazzo continua a restituire importanti testimonianze del suo passato contribuendo ad arricchire la conoscenza dello sviluppo topografico dell’antica necropoli greca. Grazie al lavoro della soprintendenza di Messina acquisiamo nuovi tasselli che ci aiutano a ricostruire la storia del territorio per una lettura sempre più completa e ricca del nostro passato». A commentare è l’assessore regionale ai Beni culturali e all’identità siciliana, Elvira Amata.

In contrada San Giovanni-Vico Malta, infatti, all’interno di un’area già nota per l’interesse archeologico, è stato individuato uno dei pochi lembi non ancora indagati della necropoli meridionale di età greca. Il settore di ricerca, su cui è in corso un’indagine archeologica della soprintendenza dei Beni culturali di Messina diretta da Mirella Vinci, si svolge sotto la direzione di Giuseppe Natoli e la direzione scientifica di Annunziata Ollà, entrambi dell’ente. La campagna di scavo, avviata con i fondi del proprietario del terreno e proseguita grazie ad un finanziamento regionale di 140 mila euro, ha restituito nuovi e interessanti elementi per la conoscenza dei riti funerari nel periodo tra gli inizi del VI e gli inizi del V secolo a.C. che integrano la conoscenza relativa alle 198 sepolture pluristratificate, finora indagate.

