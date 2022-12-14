Svincolati Milazzo. Salvatico 6 Patane’ , Barbera 9 Tarolis 13 Bolletta 10 Mihajlovic 7 Marcetic , Sindoni 23 Busco 2 Scredi 2 Manfrè 24 Basket School Messina. Maddaloni 10 Scopelliti , Di Dio 36 Scimone , Mancasola 6 Visalli , Linde 21 Zivkovic 10 Cordaro Condividi questo articolo



Arbitri: Tartamella – Brusca

Allenatore Paladina Maddaloni 10 Scopelliti , Di Dio 36 Scimone , Mancasola 6 Visalli , Linde 21 Zivkovic 10 Cordaro Allenatore Trimboli

Redazione: Via Cristoforo Colombo – 98057 Milazzo (Me) Tel: 349/3958674 – 338/8395650

Mail: redazione@oggimilazzo.it PEC: amministrazione@pec.oggimilazzo.it

Partita Iva: 03270240835 Cod. Fiscale: 92026000833

Salvatico 6 Patane' , Barbera 9 Tarolis 13 Bolletta 10 Mihajlovic 7 Marcetic , Sindoni 23 Busco 2 Scredi 2 Manfrè 24 Gli ospiti accusano il colpo ma al giungere della seconda sirena riducono il gap con il tabellone che segna il punteggio di 48-33 . Al rientro dal riposo lungo Mihajlovic va a segno per il + 17 , Manfrè in serata di grazia realizza per il + 19 mentre tra i Messinesi il solito Di Dio prova a rintuzzare l'ulteriore allungo di Milazzo . Si accende Sindoni , due triple consecutive ed un canestro dalla media per il + 27 a 4'50 dal termine del periodo. I ragazzi del presidente Giambo' toccano il massimo vantaggio nel minuto a seguire , + 31 . Il terzo quarto si chiude sul 74-48 . Partita ormai in cassaforte per la Svincolati che però stacca un po' troppo presto la spina . Messina con una reazione d'orgoglio si porta sul – 14 a 5'14 dalla sirena , ma la vittoria della compagine di Coach Trimboli non è in discussione ed i padroni di casa ben controllano i minuti che restano . Arriva così la sirena finale che decreta il successo della Svincolati Milazzo sul risultato di 96-83 .

Si parte e dopo un minuto e venti secondi la gara si mette già in salita per gli scolari, Scimone dopo un tecnico per proteste viene espulso per una probabile frase ingiuriosa nei confronti di un arbitro. La Svincolati ingrana la marcia e con il duo Bolletta – Sindoni va sul + 5 a metà frazione. I ragazzi di Coach Trimboli spingono davvero sull’acceleratore, è Manfrè a mettersi in evidenza con cinque punti consecutivi per il 15-6 . Di Dio prova a scuotere i suoi ma Milazzo con buona intensità ed ottima circolazione palla vola sul + 18 dopo una realizzazione di Tarolis. Il primo quarto si chiude sul 34-16 .La seconda frazione registra un monologo dei padroni di casa , dopo i primi due minuti di gioco la Svincolati tocca il + 23 sul punteggio di 40-17. La Basket School prova a rientrare in partita , è ancora Di Dio a prendersi la squadra sulle spalle riportando i suoi sul -16 a 5’55 dal riposo lungo . I biancoblu di casa sono però in ottima vena realizzativa, Barbera piazza la bomba da oltre l’arco per il nuovo allungo , + 19 .