Il giovane calciatore milazzese Alberto Iarrera vola alla Reggina 1914, società militante nel campionato di Serie B. Il dodicenne cresciuto nella Folgore di Salvatore De Luca, sarà aggregato al gruppo Under 14.

Alberto Iarrera (classe 2010), è un portiere dalla grande esplosività e sicurezza, vanta un fisico possente e grandi doti tecniche. Da anni fa parte del progetto della “Scuola Portieri” con Vincenzo Pirelli della società sportiva milazzese.

